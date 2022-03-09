Alex Laughlin Partners with Woodside Credit for 2022 NHRA Season

t’s safe to say that Alex Laughlin is a car guy inside and out. When he’s not going 330-mph on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series racetracks, he takes pride in his passion for cars on the road as well. Recently, the car enthusiast purchased a 1992 Porsche 911 Turbo, and as fate would have it, his passion turned into business yet again. Laughlin has added Woodside Credit to his list of on and off-track supporters.

“I’m excited to be bringing Woodside Credit on for 2022 and to introduce NHRA Drag Racing as a new addition,” said the former US Nationals champion. “It’s a wild story how this came about, too. I was window shopping a 1992 Porsche 911 Turbo that seemed to be priced right. Though the ‘right price’ was still something a little out of my budget, I started considering financing options. Banks won’t typically mess with the classics or vehicles of this nature, so I was referred to Woodside Credit as a financing possibility.”

After just minutes of research about the company and learning of their close working relationship with Barrett-Jackson, the most prestigious collector car auction company in the country, Laughlin realized these were the folks that could make his dream car a reality.

“The process with Woodside Credit was easy. I submitted an application online, and in minutes I received an email stating I was approved, what my payments would be, and a very realistic interest rate,” Laughlin said. “I don’t know how they do it, but they do it, and they do it well. The process was one of the most painless car-buying transactions I’ve ever had, and now I own a car I’ve wanted for much of my life. I’m now a huge fan of Woodside Credit and to also have them coming on board with us from a professional perspective is the true cherry on top.”

The partnership between Woodside Credit and a professional race car driver like Laughlin may seem like a spontaneous one. Still, everyone involved couldn’t be more excited about their future together.

“We are excited for the opportunity for Woodside Credit to support Alex and his team.” said Mitch Shatzen, President and Chief Operating Officer of Woodside Credit. “What started as a transaction evolved and we are very pleased to sponsor Alex as our company becomes better acquainted with the drag racing community.”

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT

