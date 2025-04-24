Alex Laughlin Partners with Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s Fun-Haver Brand for Pro Mod

This weekend at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway, Alex Laughlin will unveil a thrilling new partnership with Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s lifestyle and automotive parts brand, Fun-Haver, for his Pro Mod program. The collaboration marks a significant moment for Laughlin, who has previously teamed up with iconic brands like Hot Wheels, Havoline, Gas Monkey, and Dixxon Flannel.

Laughlin expressed his excitement about the partnership, emphasizing the shared passion for high-octane culture. “It’s always a thrill to introduce new brands to the world of drag racing—especially when they’re as exciting and culturally impactful as Fun-Haver,” he said. “Drag racing is my passion, but what truly fuels me is the opportunity to build relationships with like-minded individuals and brands who share the same love for high-octane culture. It’s always been about having fun—because if you’re not enjoying it, it’s just too much hard work to be worth it.”

“Alex is a true to the core Fun-Haver,” said Vaughn Gittin Jr., founder of Fun-Haver. “Every time I have had the opportunity to hang with Alex or see him out, he has no trouble finding the fun in anything he does on and off the track. It also doesn’t hurt that he drives a 3,000-plus horsepower drag car on the track! We are pumped to be working with him and look forward to him having a very fun weekend putting smiles on all the NHRA fans’ faces!”

The partnership with Fun-Haver coincides with significant updates to Laughlin’s Pro Mod program. For the first time in the 2025 season, Laughlin will race with Mike Janis and his team fully integrated into the operation. The collaboration began taking shape before the season, but a four-week break after the Gainesville and Phoenix races allowed the Janis crew to convert Laughlin’s car to work seamlessly with their equipment in New York. “When I asked Mike Janis Jr. what he needed from me, he said, ‘Just your car, a third member, a driveshaft—and we’ll take care of the rest,’” Laughlin recalled. “That kind of confidence and support made the decision even easier.”

The move comes at a pivotal time for Laughlin, who has been juggling a demanding schedule. “The so-called ‘offseason’ was anything but,” he explained. “We were traveling constantly for the Drag Illustrated Winter Series, and I was working on the car non-stop, seven days a week, with barely a moment to catch my breath.” With family businesses growing, a new venture launching, and a baby due in July, the partnership with Janis allows Laughlin to focus on competing at the highest level while balancing personal commitments.

Laughlin also took a moment to acknowledge the support of Brandon Pesz and PJS Racing Engines over the past year and a half. “We’ve still got three PJS Hemi engines and two Corvettes prepped and ready for some local radial events this season, so stay tuned,” he teased.

As Laughlin gears up for the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, the unveiling of the Fun-Haver-branded Pro Mod car promises to be a highlight of the weekend. Fans can expect a high-energy performance both on and off the track, with Laughlin embodying the Fun-Haver ethos of living life to the fullest. For more information on Fun-Haver and their gear, visit www.FunHaver.com. Stay tuned to Drag Illustrated for updates from zMax Dragway as Laughlin and his team kick off this exciting new chapter.

This story was originally published on April 24, 2025.