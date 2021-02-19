Alex Laughlin and Powerbuilt Tools Extend Partnership for 2021 Season

Multi-time NHRA national event winner, Alex Laughlin, and Powerbuilt Tools have officially announced a sponsorship renewal for a second season. Powerbuilt tools, a Cypress, California-based tool company, first began working with Laughlin at the start of the 2020 season. Laughlin is well known for having a handful of partners in his racing program as he hits multiple series across the country in multiple race cars he has in his stable.

“Powerbuilt is an incredible partner for a program like ours,” said Laughlin. “We have multiple rigs and multiple race cars that we run all over this country and we have to be stocked up with the absolute best tools to continue to compete against the best. I not only trust the products Powerbuilt produces but through this partnership, we’ve built some incredible relationships. From each rig to my shop at home, Powerbuilt has literally tooled me up to be a champion!

ADVERTISEMENT



“Desiree, Greg, and everyone at Powerbuilt have been an absolute dream to work with. They dove in, head first and supported me through what was the most uncertain racing season we’ve ever seen and I am so thankful for that. We were able to connect them with some of our partners within the industry to help their company grow as well, so it’s been a win for everyone thus far. I only see our partnership growing both my program and their company as our relationship continues. It’s literally a dream team and I couldn’t be more excited to run their colors and represent them proudly. “

“Powerbuilt is proud to renew our sponsorship agreement with Alex Laughlin for the much anticipated 2021 season,” said Greg Livingston, CEO of Powerbuilt. “Alex has quickly become a valued member of the Powerbuilt family and our employees have appreciated his friendship and partnership both on and off the track. Alex is a great ambassador of the Powerbuilt brand, but more importantly, we are proud to be the tool company they trust to power their team.”

With the 2021 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule still not completely back to normal with local restrictions across the country due to COVID-19, the series will start in Gainesville with the Gatornationals on March 11-14. Laughlin will run the Powerbuilt logo as a major associate sponsor for the entire 2021 season.

For more information about Powerbuilt tools visit, www.Jegs.com or www.Powerbuilt.com.

To see the full NHRA event and TV schedules, visit www.nhra.com. For more information regarding Alex Laughlin, go to www.alexlaughlin40.com.

Comments