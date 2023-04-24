AHDRA Thunder Rolling into Rockingham

Rockingham Dragway holds a special place in Nitro Harley history, and with recent renovations, it’s better than ever. AHDRA/AMA All-American motorcycle drag racing is thrilled to be one of the first series to race at the “new” Rockingham on April 28-30.

Rockingham’s new concrete front half will get put to the ultimate test by ground-pounding, flame-throwing, thundering Top Fuel Harleys.

Top Fuel will see two finals at Rockingham, as the North Florida final was postponed after “Dr. Jimmy Mac” McMillan’s back-breaking (literally) semifinal crash off the end of the track. That North Florida final will be a battle of champions, with defending AHDRA champion Tracy Kile taking on 2021 champ Ryan Peery.

Both of these gentlemen will also face North Carolina Drag Racing Hall of Famer Jay Turner, multi-time NHRA champions Tii Tharpe and Randal Andras, John “J.T.” Toth, Rocky Jackson and more. Meanwhile, McMillan is recovering and his bike being reassembled.

The Hawaya Racing Pro Fuel final will also run at Rockingham, with champion Sam White having lane choice against “Bad Apple Mary” Dangrow. They will then turn around and race the likes of Jason Leeper, Jim “Bad Influence” Martin, Richard Boone, Top Fuel racer Jackson, and more.

Nitro Funnybikes are yet another big-time nitro class, including rider such as White, Jackson, Armon Furr, Nitro Funnybike racer Martin, defending champion Michael Balch, and more.

Less noisy but every bit as impressive are AHDRA/AMA’s gas classes. GMS Racing Engines Xtreme Outlaw, Zippers Performance Pro Modified. Axtell Cylinders Super Modified, Pingel Modified, V-Twin Powersports Hot Rod Bagger, Horsepower Inc. Pro Outlaw Bagger, Super Stock and MTC Pro Comp Outlaw all race out the back door, while 9.30 index, Super Pro, Vreeland’s Harley-Davidson Super Gas 9.90, Universal Fleet & Tire, and 11.50 index all race to a fixed number. Eliminator racers set their own dial-in, and the Trophy class is for those getting their feet wet.

Expect great racers such as record-setting Mike Motto, Charley and Gary Douglass, Chris Hoppe, Kimberly “K-Charm” Deshields, Jeff Workman, Nate Carnahan, Tim Whitehead, Scott Tomsu, Ken Strauss, Brain Harris, Mike McManus, Brad Croneberger, Casey Smith, Chris Phipps, Donnie Huffman, Chris Ussery, Racin’ Ray Robinson, Cody Hayworth and more.

And then there’s the family favorite, Junior Dragbikes. With new chassis debuting at this event, the Hines brothers—Michael Jr. and Jaden—can expect more competition this weekend.

Test and Tune 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Friday, gates open at 10:00am.

Qualifying begins at noon on Saturday, gates open at 9:00am.

Raceday eliminations at noon on Sunday, gates open at 8:00am.

Admission is $25 for a day, $45 for a 2 day pass, or $55 for all 3 days

Bill and Chrissy Rowe look forward to welcoming the AHDRA/AMA family back to the brand new Rockingham Dragway,