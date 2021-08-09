AHDRA Nitro to Light Up Sturgis

AHDRA all-American motorcycle drag racing will entertain fans and enrich racers right in the heart of the world’s biggest motorcycle rally—Sturgis—with the AHDRA Sturgis Nitro Nationals on August 8-10.

The eighth mile Sturgis Dragway will thunder with the sounds and smells of nitro and gasoline Harleys and Indians in the perfect setting for having good times and setting quick times.

Tony Ruggiero, Mike Bahnmaeir, Michael Balch, Rocky Jackson, Sam White and Jim Martin will be among those pounding nitro with big feakin’ pistons, spitting flames and taking names as they seek to collect AHDRA plaques and winners’ stickers.

Hawaya Racing Pro Fuel pilot Martin and Vreeland’s Harley-Davidson 6.35 racer Joe Glaze will be among those seeking bonuses for winning two years (or more) in a row.

Glaze, J.J. Stringer, and Crosby Blair prefer to light their fires with gasoline and will be joining many, many other racers doing the same.

The cross-country touring 187 Custom Cycles team of builder Patrick Lynch and riders Victor Gotay and Crystal Lynch will race their badass Baggers in Law Tigers Pro Bagger and T-Man Performance Bagger Eliminator.

Other classes include Top Fuel Harley, Hawaya Racing Nitro Funnybike, GMS Racing Pro Open, Zippers Performance Pro Modified, Pingel Modified, Horsepower Incorporated Hot Street, Mad Monkey Motorsports Eliminator, Universal Fleet & Tire 7.00 index,5.95 index, 6.60 index, 7.35 index, and Trophy.

AHDRA is proud to be partnered with Donna and Wayne Pingel, slated to be inducted into the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Hall of Fame. Congratulations Donna and Wayne, we hope to see you at the dragstrip!

So come out to the AHDRA drag races and have some good, dirty fun! Stay sober and have the proper safety equipment and you can even join the show.

Bill Rowe, his family, and the AHDRA community welcome you to drag racing action at Sturgis Dragway on August 8-10.

