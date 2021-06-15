AHDRA Nitro to Blaze National Trail

Fresh off of AHDRA’s 26-nitro bike extravaganza at Rockingham Dragway, the hardest working, all-American motorcycle drag racing organization in the business is bringing their thundering, ground-pounding, flame-throwing, nitro V-twin show to Ohio’s famed National Trail Raceway on June 19-20.

Ryan Peery will be at the Trail to aim for his third AHDRA TKR & Associates Top Fuel win this season on his beastly “Eleanor,” but defending AHDRA TF champion Rich Vreeland and Cecil County winner Tracy Kile will be among the top racers aiming to stop Peery.

Also expect two-time NHRA champion Jay “Bulldog” Turner, current NHRA champ Randal Andras, Frank “Bother” Capone, Robert “Ziggy” Stewart, Tyler Wilson, Ohio hero Chris Streeter, and more as AHDRA has nitro fever refiring across the nation.

Hawaya Racing Nitro Funnybikes get the job done while slightly simpler, smaller, and—sometimes—slower than their big Top Fuel brothers. 6.50s is still hustlin’, though, and guys like Atlanta winner Michael Balch, Rocky Jackson, Sam White, Armon Furr, and Buddy Johnson will all be aiming to claim some Funnybike glory.

Might be time to put a bounty on Hawaya Racing Pro Fuel champion Preston “President” Bartlett, who’s won every AHDRA Pro Fuel race so far this year. White, Jackson, and Rockingham number one qualifier Jim Martin and others will be among the racers looking to target Bartlett in the carbureted nitro class.

Less noisy but every bit as impressive, AHDRA’s gas classes invade with more competitors than the Brood X cicadas.

Defending AHDRA champion Mike Motto has been working hard to fix the issues that kept his GMS Racing Pro Open bike’s massive performance from getting results in Rockingham. Motto and builder/tuner Gregg Dahl will be working all-out to regain the class record that Andy Simon took over at The Rock.

Rockingham Zippers Performance Pro Modified winner Gary Douglass will look to repeat, but will have Cecil County winner Shane Pendergrast to contend with along with many others.

Douglass will also look to win Pingel Modified, but champion Jeff Workman will have a big say in that.

Douglass’ son Charley will work his magic in Horsepower Inc. Hot Street, but look for Rockingham winner Julius DeManss to defend his new-found status.

Law Tigers Pro Bagger, Vreeland’s Harley-Davidson 9.90, Mad Monkey Motorsports Eliminator, 11.50 index, 9.30 index, 10.30 index, Universal Fleet & Tire 10.90, T-Man Performance Bagger Eliminator, and Trophy will see star racers such as Kevin Winters, Loren Potter, Nate Carnahan, Brad Reiss Jr., Kimberly Deshields, Seth Locklear, Justin Demery, Elijah Agnor, Robert Willis, Keith Carper, J.P. Henderzak, Junebug Leford, Ken Strauss, Jason Leeper, and Joe D. Gladden all vying for wins.

If you have an American V-twin and a helmet, there’s a class for you. Start drag racing now!

Bill Rowe, his family, and the AHDRA community look forward to hosting racers and fans alike this weekend at National Trail Raceway!

