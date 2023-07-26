AHDRA Nitro Harleys Return To Light Up Milan Dragway

AHDRA/AMA Harley-Davidson motorcycle drag racing is bringing their ground-pounding, flame-throwing Nitro Harley show back to Milan Dragway in Milan, Michigan on July 29-30 for the Second Annual Southern Michigan Bikefest.

The men and women of AMA/AHDRA will hustle their nitro and gasoline, All-American, V-Twin-powered motorcycles down the Milan quarter mile for the Michigan fans.

Defending Top Fuel champion and 2022 Milan race winner Tracy Kile will be on hand immediately after thrilling Milan fans at July’s Night of Fire. He’ll have to defend his Milan turf against NHRA U.S. Nationals winner Ryan Perry, the Kuhnle-winning “Gunslinger” of Jason Pridemore, and more.

In addition to his Top Fuel bike, expect to see Peery’s “Big Nasty” Nitro Funnybike racing champion Michael Balch, Rocky Jackson and more in the high-gear only class.

Defending Hawaya Racing Pro Fuel champion Sam White has won all three AHDRA races this year and looks to continue the sweep at Milan. But he’ll face a tough field of recent Indy AMRA winner “Bad Apple Mary” Dangrow, Jim “Bad Influence” Martin, Jason Leeper and more.

GMS Racing Engines Xtreme Outlaw often comes down to a classic nitrous vs. turbo battle between Mike Motto (nitrous) and defending Milan winner Charley Douglass (turbo) in this practically unlimited class of no-bar, street tire monsters.

Zipper’s Performance Products Pro Modified, Axtell Cylinders Super Modified, Pingel Modified, and MTC Pro Comp Outlaw Bagger all race out the backdoor with winning riders John Price, Kimberly “K-Charm” Deshields, Gary Douglass, Keith Carper, Jeff Workman, Chris Wood, Dru Conner, Perry Paugh, Scott Tomsu and more all looking for cash and glory in Michigan.

Vreeland’s Harley-Davidson 9.90, 9.30, 11.50 and 10.30 index, Universal Fleet & Tire 10.90, Trophy and Eliminator all race to an index or dial-in, with big-time sportsman racers Chris Hoppe, Ken Strauss, Cody Hayworth, Freddy Frazier, Manny “Taco” Carrasquillo, Daryl Pellegrini, Stoney Westbrook, Chris Ussery, Brad Croneberger, Larry Stevens, Racin’ Ray Robinson, and Charlie Walker amongst those expected to attend.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Junior Dragbikes continues to grow, giving the heretofore dominant Hines brothers—Michael Jr. and Jaden—some serious competition from Kuhnle winner Kylie Himmelreich, Brad Croneberger Jr. and more.

Want to race your own Harley-Davidson, Indian or Buell motorcycle? Bring it – there will be a class for you!

Spectator passes are $25 for one day, $45 for two, or $55 for all three days.

Bill and Chrissy Rowe look forward to welcoming the AHDRA/AMA family back to Milan, one of the best stops on last year’s tour.