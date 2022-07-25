AHDRA Nitro Harleys Coming to Milan Dragway

AHDRA All-American motorcycle drag racing is bringing their big-time nitro Harley show to reborn Milan Dragway on July 29-31.

The Southern Michigan Bike Fest will see Top Fuel Harleys, Nitro Funnybikes, Pro Fuel, all the gas classes, and even the return of Jr. Dragbikes! Everything a motorcycle lover would want to see, hear and smell will be thundering down Milan’s quarter mile. Feeling racy? You too can thunder your own American-made motorcycle at Milan during the Bike Fest!

It’s been a minute since AHDRA’s weeper-shortened, season-opening Don “DJ” Johnson Nitro Spring Nationals sponsored by MTC and Gainesville Harley-Davidson, and Top Fuel Champion Ryan Peery will be anxious to notch a win and defend his title.

2020 champ Rich Vreeland will seek to regain his title-winning form, and will be joined by “Billy Jack” Jackson, Robert “Ziggy” Stewart, Bad Apple Racing’s Tracy Kile and Dr. Jimmy “Mac” McMillin, and more.

Hawaya Racing Nitro Funnybike champion Michael Balch loves making winning laps on his mean machine. Chris Smith loves doing the same on Peery’s always stout “Big Nasty.” But Smith fractured his thumb in Bowling Green and won’t be racing at Milan. Balch will still have Sam White and Rocky Jackson to deal with, amongst others.

White and Jackson also have Hawaya Racing Pro Fuel carbureted nitro mounts to ride, along with Jim Martin, Jason Leeper and a growing horde of others.

Leeper also is the defending 11.50 index champ. He and his son Jordan race multiple gasoline classes, which form the backbone of AHDRA.

Pingel Modified, GMS Racing Engines Xtreme Outlaw, V-Twin Powersports Hot Rod Bagger, Super Stock Bagger, Horsepower Inc. Pro Outlaw Bagger, MTC Pro Comp Outlaw, Vreeland’s Harley-Davidson Super Gas 9.90, Super Pro 10.30, Universal Fleet & Tire 10.90, Eliminator, Top Eliminator 9.30, Zippers Performance Pro Modified and Trophy classes will all be competing.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Scott Tomsu, Timothy Whitehead, Chuck Ragan, Reggie “Hamma” Elliott, Julius DeManss, Victor Gotay, Donnie Huffman, Gary Degrange, Michael McManus, Kimberly DeShields, Crosby Blair, Charley and Gary Douglass, Dwayne “Smokey” Gee, Greg Quinn, Shane Pendergrast, Jeff Workman, Ken Strauss, Brad Reiss Jr., Robert Willis, Michael Best, Nathan Thayer, Nate Carnahan, Loren Potter and more will enter one or more of these classes, and you can too!

Bring your own Harley or Indian, along with proper safety gear, and test your skills on the Milan 1320.

Recently reborn itself, AHDRA can’t wait to put on a show at the “New” Milan Dragway. Bill Rowe and his family welcome the whole AHDRA community of racers and fans to the Southern Michigan Bike Fest.

Link to all class rules, including Jr. Dragbike

Test and Tune from 5:00-9:00 pm on Friday, gates open at 10:00am

Qualifying begins at 1:00pm on Saturday, gates open at 8:00am

Raceday opening ceremonies at 11:00 am Sunday, gates open at 8:00am

Admission is $25 per day, $45 for a 2 day pass, or $55 for all 3 days

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.