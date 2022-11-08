AHDRA Bringing American Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship Fight to Gainesville

The AHDRA All-American motorcycle drag racing, nitro and gasoline road show is returning to bookend it’s 2022 season at fabulous Gainesville Raceway on November 11-13, 2022. The AHDRA Nitro World Finals presented by MTC Engineering will decide champions in all classes while staging the most explosive motorcycle drag racing on the planet.

Bad Apple Racing’s Tracy Kile is fresh off the Top Fuel win at North Florida Motorplex, where his teammate “Dr. Jimmy Mac” McMillan lost the points lead after struggling from the moment the trailer door opened. Now these two will put brotherhood aside to battle for championship glory.

Not that the rest of the field will just lay there and let Kile and McMillan have their way. “Southside” Don Becker, Finnish racer Juha “Sushi” Hintukainen and more will all be shooting for glory of their own.

Defending Hawaya Racing Nitro Funnybike champion and current points leader Michael Balch will have to deal with Armon Furr, Rocky Jackson and Jim “Bad Influence” Martin if he expects to win at Gainesville.

Martin also races in the ultra-competitive Hawaya Racing Pro Fuel class, and won at North Florida. But Sam White won at Cecil County and has a substantial points lead. He seems destined to claim this one, with Rocky Jackson sitting second. Floridian Walter Halonski, Jason Leeper and all the other regulars will also be shooting for the win.

GMS Racing Engines Xtreme Outlaw is making gasoline great again, and Mike Motto will be shooting for the all-out, V-Twin, street tire record at Gainesville. “I want Mike to break my record,” says Gregg Dahl, and he’ll be helping him to do it with Motto’s nitrous-huffing beast. Charley Douglass and Andy Simon Sr. will be sporting turbo power to make their own claims on the record.

Street Dresser, V-Twin Powersports Hot Rod Bagger, Super Stock, Horsepower Inc. Pro Outlaw Bagger, and MTC Pro Comp Outlaw will see bagger studs like Louisiana racer Scott Tomsu, Dirty Wade, Reggie “Hamma” Elliott, Julius DeManss, Khole Sellers, David Gray, Geronimo Pratt, Joe Abner, Jason Broski, Chuck Ragan, Timothy Whitehead and more pushing to the finishline.

Zippers Performance Pro Modified and Pingel Modified are the out-the-back-door wheelie bar pro classes made for going fast. Pro Mod points leader George Futch, Scott Schenkel, John Price, Modified points leader Kimberly DeShields, Gary Douglass, Shayne Pendergrast, Frank Shaffroth, Loren Potter and more are the ones to watch here.

Sportsman classes are the backbone of every drag racing organization, and AHDRA welcomes them all. Vreeland’s Harley-Davidson Super Gas 9.90, Universal Fleet & Tire 10.90, 11:50 index, Super Pro 10.30, and Eliminator. Racers Brad Cronenberger, Donnie Huffman, Chad Rawlings, Chuck Kennedy, Nate Carnahan, Chris Ussery, Todd and Cody Hayworth, Manny “Taco” Carrasquillo, Racin’ Ray Robinson, Gary DeGrange, Vance Houdyshell and many more will be cutting lights and taking stripes.

Dreaming of drag racing your own American made V-Twin for the first time? Then Trophy class is for you. Put on your appropriate safety gear and get prepared to stage your beast!

And the coolest thing happening at AHDRA in 2022? That would be the return of Junior Dragbikes!

Test and Tune from 4:00-7:00 pm on Friday, gates open at 10:00am. Qualifying begins at 11:00 am on Saturday, raceday opening ceremonies at 11:00 am Sunday. Admission is $25 for a day, $45 for a 2 day pass, or $55 for all 3 days.

Bill and Chrissy Rowe look forward to welcoming the AHDRA family back to Florida for the World Finals at wonderful Gainesville Raceway on November 11th-13th.