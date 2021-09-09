After Runner-Up, Keith Haney Eager to Get Back Behind Wheel at MWDRS US 131 Nationals

The moment Keith Haney stepped out of the car following his runner-up appearance at the most recent event in Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service, he was ready to get to the next race.

That’s what happens when success comes and Haney enjoyed plenty of it in his nitrous-powered “Black Mamba” Camaro at the Great Bend Nationals, leaving the Pro Mod veteran excited for this weekend’s U.S. 131 Nationals at U.S. 131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Mich.

ADVERTISEMENT



It starts a busy, four-race September for Haney and his team, led by standout crew chief Brandon Switzer, but that’s just the way he likes it, especially considering his impressive run just a few weeks ago.

“It makes it a lot better when you have more seat time and I can’t wait to get back in the car,” Haney said. “As far as our race team, we’re on cloud nine. Our guys are ready to go and it sure looks like the air is going to be phenomenal in Martin. We’ve got our stuff together and we’re ready to chase the championship this last half of the year.”

Following this weekend’s event, Haney will head to Virginia Motorsports Park for next week’s “Shakedown” and he’ll finish the month with the MWDRS’ double-race event at the Throwdown at T-Town in Tulsa.

It’s a rigorous stretch, but Haney believes his team is primed to make the most of it, especially with how well the team prepared for a big finish.

They spent the summer moving into a new race shop, stocking up on parts, freshening the motor at Pat Musi Racing Engines and even purchasing a spare motor. The fruits of their labor in taking their preparation to a new level was evident immediately in Great Bend and Haney thinks it will continue to pay off.

“Things are won in preparation before the race more than they are at the track, and we did all the things we needed to do before the race,” Haney said. “We were more prepared and we put it down in Great Bend. We went down the track 10 times and ran nothing less than a 3.77. This team is ready to roll. Preparation is everything and we’ve got all the right parts in place.”

Haney knows he’ll have to be at his best to stay in championship contention, noting there will be a stellar field of 20 Pro Mods at this weekend’s MWDRS U.S. 131 Nationals in Martin.

He’s currently sixth in points, but with things as compact as they are and four races left in the season, Haney can make a big move over the next two months and he’s focused on starting that this weekend.

“The field is going to be fast and it’s going to be tough, but we’re prepared for it and if all the stars align, I believe I’ll have my best time of the year,” Haney said. “I’ve got the best tuner in the world and I think we’re in good shape. I think we’ll see some low 3.60s with the way the air is and we’ll be right in that mix. We’ll be ready.”

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series US 131 Nationals in Martin, Mich. begins with two qualifying sessions at 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday. The final qualifying session takes place Saturday morning at 11 a.m., with the first round of eliminations to follow at 4 p.m.

Comments