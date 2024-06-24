Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

After Mission Challenge win, Greg Anderson takes HendrickCars.com Chevrolet to the Virginia semifinals

Published

Auto Imagery / Gary Nastase photo

On the heels of winning his first Mission #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge title, Greg Anderson wheeled the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro to the semifinals on raceday at the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals. Anderson retained his position as No. 2 in the Pro Stock points with KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn in the lead.
 
“It was a challenging weekend in many ways, but this is such a special racetrack, and being able to finally win the Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge yesterday was great,” said Anderson, who will bank the three points earned and play them when the Countdown to the Championship begins at Maple Grove Raceway in September. “I sure wish we could have closed the deal today with the event win, but it was not meant to be. I’m certainly looking forward to next week at Summit Motorsports Park and getting another shot.”
 
Anderson, qualified in the No. 8 position, drew longtime rival Jeg Coughlin Jr. as a first-round opponent. In a rematch of the Bristol final round two weeks ago, the veteran drivers pulled to the starting line to meet for the 109th time. Coughlin won the race in Bristol, but entering the round here in Virginia, Anderson held a 60-48 advantage over his opponent and extended it by one with a better reaction time – .025 to .029 – and better run, 6.635 to 6.692.
 
The second round brought Anderson, the most winning driver in the history of Pro Stock with 105 Pro Stock wins, to the starting line for a match with the reigning Pro Stock champion, Erica Enders. There, Enders was first to launch, but Anderson came charging with his HendrickCars.com Chevy, ultimately slamming the door on his challenger with a 6.623, 207.05 to top a 6.653, 208.07.
 
The semifinals brought Anderson up against third-generation competitor Aaron Stanfield, a driver he had met 15 times before in eliminations. Although identical 6.627’s appeared on the scoreboards downtrack, it was Stanfield’s win light flashing based on a quicker reaction time.
 
As the season hits the halfway mark next week at Norwalk’s Summit Motorsports Park and the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Anderson is pleased with his current position in the Pro Stock points but focusing on the race-by-race results rather than the season-long goal.
 
“We’re in a good position at the moment, but really, that isn’t what we’re focused on,” said Anderson. “Right now, we’re thinking about what we can do in the shop and on the racetrack to turn on four win lights on Sunday, every race weekend. That’s what we’re working toward right now, and that’s what we’re thinking about going into Summit Racing territory next week.”
 
The next event on the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series tour will be the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio, June 27-29, 2024.

This story was originally published on June 24, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

John Force Provides Update on Sidelined Robert Hight, Clarifies Retirement Comments

In a recent update, drag racing legend John Force addressed the situation surrounding Robert Hight’s absence from the races, as well as some confusion...

June 14, 2024

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.