After Extended Time Off, Keith Haney Chomping at the Bit for Mid-West Drag Racing Series Pro Mod Racing at Great Bend Nationals

The Summit Racing Equipment Mid-West Drag Racing Series presented by J&A Service hasn’t raced since May, but for veteran driver and MWDRS owner Keith Haney, it’s been even longer. The longtime Pro Mod standout hasn’t finished a race in his nitrous-powered ’19 “Black Mamba” Camaro since late March when he finished as the runner-up in the Pro Mod Slammers race at the MWDRS 2021 opener at Xtreme Raceway Park in Ferris, Texas. Haney raced at the MWDRS race in May, but he lost oil pressure after the burnout, and tuner Brandon Switzer and the team decided it would be best to not run the event.

So while MWDRS racers are eager to race for the first time in more than three months at this weekend’s Great Bend Nationals at SRCA Dragstrip in Great Bend, Kan., there’s even added excitement for Haney, who is thrilled to race his Switzer Dynamics/Musi-powered machine for the first time in what seems like ages.

“It’s been a minute for me, but I’m really looking forward to getting back into the car,” Haney said. “I’m excited to get to Great Bend and race at a great facility with a brand new race surface. Our race team is absolutely chomping at the bit to go racing. I’m just excited to get behind the wheel. It’s going to be awesome and we’ve still got a chance to win the championship.”

While there hasn’t been MWDRS racing for a while, Haney and his team, which is led by standout crew chief Switzer, have been plenty busy. Haney moved into a brand new race shop, allowing the team to become even more organized and prepared for the rigors of racing in the loaded MWDRS Pro Mod class.

After the incident in May, Haney sent his motor to Pat Musi Racing Engines to get it freshened up and ready to go and also purchased a spare motor to even more prepared, while Switzer made a handful of adjustments to Haney’s Camaro. Off the track, Haney got married to his wife, Misty Hayes now Haney, and built a new home, adding another exciting layer to what’s been an enjoyable summer.

Haney, though, heads to the Great Bend Nationals plenty prepared for what’s to come the rest of the year, including plenty of seat time to end 2021.

“I’m excited about what the team has done in this off time. We’ve paid a lot of attention to the details and the equipment, and being better prepared going to the race track,” Haney said. “The more prepared you are, the better your event will go. Becoming better before the race will reap benefits at the race.

“These Pro Mod guys running the Mid-West Drag Racing Series are phenomenal racers and they have great tuners who know what they are doing. It’s phenomenal and you have to be prepared or you’re not going to win. Whoever is the most prepared and maybe gets a little luck is going to win this weekend.”

As usual, Haney is betting on himself. He’s got a quality team behind him, as well as strong partners, including Summit Racing Equipment, Lucas Oil, Strange Engineering, and Haney believes their preparation will be key, especially with more than three months having passed since he last raced.

Haney, though, is confident he will hit the ground running at SRCA Dragstrip and will make a big statement racing at the facility. He has praised the way the track has welcomed the MWDRS and Haney is eager to put on a show for the fans who will see the series for the first time.

“We’ve done everything we could to prepare for the race to have a successful weekend,” Haney said. “I think we have the car to win.”

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series’ Great Bend Nationals at SRCA Dragstrip in Great Bend, Kan. begins with two qualifying sessions at 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday. The final qualifying session takes place Saturday morning at 11 a.m., with the first round of eliminations to follow at 4 p.m.

