Aeromotive to Fuel Grudge Race Competitors at Roadkill Nights

In just a few days, Roadkill Nights will take over Woodward Avenue in downtown Pontiac, Michigan, for an annual celebration of American muscle cars. One of the headlining features of the event is the Direct Connection Grudge Race, and The Aeromotive Group has stepped up to supply parts to Grudge Race participants to help complete their project vehicles.

New for 2023, the Grudge Race will feature a unique team challenge. Dodge put together teams by pairing a veteran drag racer/influencer with a rookie drag racer/influencer. The mentor will work with the rookie through the building stages of the car, while the rookie will handle driving duties at the Grudge Match during Roadkill Nights.

Like past years, each vehicle – which must be a Dodge or Plymouth – will utilize a Hellcrate Redeye 6.2-liter supercharged crate Hemi engine. Competitors can make a number of upgrades or changes to their engines, including running them on race fuel. They can also choose parts from several partner companies, including Aeromotive, the Official Fuel System of Roadkill Nights.

“Roadkill Nights and the 2023 Direct Connection Grudge Match are the ideal platforms to showcase our market-leading fuel delivery systems as well as some of our JBA Performance Exhaust products,” said Sarah Lassek, Chief Brand Officer of The Aeromotive Group. “Many people have grown up using and trusting our brands and Grudge Match is the perfect way to demonstrate the power and performance available from Aeromotive fuel systems. We were delighted that the majority of teams in the competition decided to use our parts in their builds and we’re looking forward to seeing the final results on the big day.”

Six teams will compete in the Grudge Race, including drag-and-drive star and Sick the Magazine founder Tom Bailey, who will mentor EJ Naegeli on Team Sick-Bastards.

To learn more about the teams and the Grudge Race format, check out this feature from Motortrend’s Mike Galimi.

Roadkill Nights takes place on Woodward Avenue in downtown Pontiac, MI on August 12.

 

 
 
 
 
 
