Aeromotive Opens One-Stop Customization Shop For Fuel Systems

The manufacturer of aerospace-grade fuel systems has created an in-house shop to streamline the process of specifying custom fuel pumps and components for a wide range of vehicles

Aeromotive, the leading manufacturer of aftermarket fuel systems and accessories, has opened an in-house Customization Shop for fuel systems. The program is designed to help builders and customizers find fuel system solutions for race cars, street rods, off-road vehicles, marine, powersports, heavy equipment and other vehicles.

Using existing Aeromotive fuel pumps and components, the Customization Shop provides access to the company’s in-house expertise for specifying a fuel system tailored to the application’s needs. All customized fuel systems will be benchmark tested for performance and durability. For applications with factory OEM fuel tanks, the complete fuel tank unit must be sent in for a minimum of two weeks for evaluation and installation of the custom fuel system.

Interested parties can request a custom fuel system by filling out a form on Aeromotive’s website. Once a request has been submitted, an Aeromotive representative will follow up within 24 business hours to review fuel system solutions for the application.

Aeromotive’s fuel pumps and accessories on customized fuel systems are covered by Aeromotive’s limited one-year warranty.

