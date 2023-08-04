Aeromotive Fuel Systems Joins ‘The Wes Buck Show’ As A Primary Podcast Partner

Aeromotive Fuel Systems joins “The Wes Buck Show” as one of its primary sponsors, show executives announced today. The partnership between Aeromotive and “The Wes Buck Show” is an example of the synergy between the drag racing industry and its fans and racers.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to work with a legacy brand like Aeromotive Fuel Systems, especially as they chart their course for the next chapter of their incredible story,” said show host and Drag Illustrated Founder and Creative Director Wes Buck. “I believe the racing community is comprised of the world’s best problem solvers, and that’s been at the center of Aeromotive’s operations since day one – solving the problems racers face with their fuel systems.”

“Aeromotive is rooted in drag racing, built by racers for racers,” said Sarah Lassek, Chief Brand Officer for PerTronix Performance Brands, the parent company for Aeromotive. “We have developed each of our market leading products with that at our core, whether for the street, the drag strip or off-road. We are very excited to partner with Drag Illustrated again and proud to be a sponsor of ‘The Wes Buck Show.’ Wes is the best in the business, incredibly dedicated to moving the sport of drag racing forward, innovating how it is covered, how its stories are told and community celebrated. Everyone at Aeromotive is honored to support the Drag Illustrated team on this journey.”

“The Wes Buck Show” is one of the leading drag racing podcasts. Drag Illustrated Founder & Editorial Director Wes Buck is joined by DI COO Mike Carpenter and VP of Business Development & Client Relations JT “Murder T” Hudson weekly to chat about the latest news in drag racing and deliver candid and uncut news conversation about the sport.” The Wes Buck Show” also features interviews with the biggest names in drag racing, crew chiefs, tuners and much more.

For 30 years, Aeromotive has been committed to designing and manufacturing the highest quality fuel systems and components for both OE applications and the automotive aftermarket.

A brand with deep roots in drag racing, Aeromotive is backed by dependability, a passion for performance, and a hands-on, real-world approach to development, which has made it the industry leader in fuel systems.

“We’re here to spread the Aeromotive message, showcase the success of their customers, and support their brand’s longstanding commitment to the sport of drag racing,” stated Buck.

“The Wes Buck Show” airs weekly at 2 pm CST on Facebook and Youtube. Like and subscribe to get notifications on one of the number-one podcasts in drag racing. To learn more about the Wes Buck Show, visit DragIllustrated.com/TheWesBuckShow/.

