Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Adversity Pushes Monster Energy Team Forward

Published

Gary Nastase/Auto Imagery photo

Coming off her first DNQ since 2014, two-time Top Fuel World Champion Brittany Force didn’t have to look far for motivation in preparing herself and her Monster Energy Chevrolet team for this week’s 11th NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway.

The 37-year-old national record holder (3.623 seconds, 338.94 miles per hour) was reminded that her dad, John Force, drag racing’s biggest all-time winner, suffered a similar fate 25 times in his Funny Car career, most recently in 2018 when he failed to qualify for the no-longer-contested Spring Nationals at Houston, Texas.

“My dad taught us that when you get knocked down, you learn from the experience and you get right back up,” said the 2013 NHRA Rookie of the Year. “That’s the mindset of everyone on this team. We know what we’re capable of doing.

“This weekend will be a pivotal time for our Monster Energy Chevrolet team,” predicted the woman who is the current track record holder for time, speed or both at 10 of the 17 tracks in the Mission Foods series. 

“We are coming out of one of the toughest, most heartbreaking weekends of my career, the toughest since not qualifying for the Finals in 2014,” she said. “But, moving forward from Chicago has taught everyone on this David Grubnic-run team to dig even deeper and stay positive. 

“I know we will get back on top,” said the woman who earned her teaching credentials before opting for a less traditional career outside the classroom. “We won Epping in 2017, so we have some good history, and it’s a market with fans that I love.

“I’m really excited about the prospect of getting back on track, literally and figuratively.”

She also gets a big confidence boost knowing that New England Dragway is an all-concrete track, one on which she not only has won before, but one on which she set the speed record (334.90 mph) with Grubnic power just two years ago. 

Furthermore, despite the disappointment at Chicago, the 16-time pro tour winner kept her John Force Racing dragster in the Top 10 in series points with the regular season not yet half over. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This story was originally published on May 30, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.