Addysan Rogers Earns 2023 ThisIsBracketRacing Jr ‘Full Ride’ Sponsorship

Fourteen-year-old Addysan Rogers earned a 2023 ThisIsBracketRacing Jr. sponsorship at last weekend’s inaugural Christmas on the Coast Jr. Dragster blowout at Gulfport Dragway. To simply qualify for the unique event within the event, Rogers posted a near perfect run – a .001 package! – in competition, the best package among her age group. For that performance, she earned $200 cash courtesy of ThisIsBracketRacing Jr., and was joined by three other drivers in a runoff for the yearlong ThisIsBracketRacing Jr. sponsorship.

Gavin Sharp joined the field with a .007 package in the 10-12 year old class. Hutch Harger laid down a .024 package to pace the 7-9 year-old group, and Jalen Price matched Rogers’ .001 lap to earn the wildcard berth. Each of the four drivers took home $200 cash.

In the opening round of the runoff, the two faster competitors advanced, setting up a clash of the .001-package titans in the final round. There, Price turned on the winlight, awarding the sponsorship package to the lone female in the contest.

For her efforts, Rogers will receive a full year’s subscription to the new ThisIsBracketRacing Jr program, an online driving school designed to help young racers (and their parents) learn the basics of the sport, and grow on and off the track. The package will also include signage for her race car, a custom driving jacket from Pro1 Safety, and a bunch of ThisIsBracketRacing Jr. apparel.

“We’re honored to be a small part of this incredible event with ThisIsBracketRacing Jr,” explained founder Luke Bogacki. “While I certainly didn’t have any rooting interest in the runoff, I think we’re really fortunate that Addysan won, and will represent ThisIsBracketRacing Jr next season! I got to watch her race all weekend, so I know that she’s extremely talented. She’s friendly and well spoken – everything we’d look for in a representative. Plus, her family had already joined ThisIsBracketRacing Jr as part of our charter membership: so they’re familiar with the program. They’re invested in the program. I know that they’ll get a lot out of this, and at the same time, I don’t think we could’ve handpicked anyone better to represent ThisIsBracketRacing Jr. Congratulations to Addysan and her family!”

ThisIsBracketRacing Jr is the latest offering from the ThisIsBracketRacing.com team. ThisIsBracketRacing.com has been helping racers bring the best version of themselves to the starting line for nearly 15 years, having reached thousands of racers of various skill and experience levels. To learn more about ThisIsBracketRacing Jr., visit thisisbracketracing.com/junior

