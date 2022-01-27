Additional Nitro Teams Join 2022 Nitro Spring Training

Since the initial announcement of nearly 30 nitro and Pro Stock teams participating in the PRO Nitro Spring Training several additional teams have joined the list of Top Fuel dragsters, Funny Cars and Pro Stock competitors who will be at Wild Horse Motorsports Park during the PRO pre-season test session slated for February 10-12.

The testing sessions hosted by the Professional Racing Organization will be closed to the public except for Saturday, February 12, when fans who have purchased tickets to the NHRA Arizona Nationals will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the on-track testing action. Fans may add on test session tickets to their Arizona Nationals ticket order online or they may call the NHRA Ticket Sales Center at 800-884-6472 if Nationals tickets have been previously purchased.

Newly added teams include Funny Car drivers Alexis DeJoria, Chad Green, Alex Miladinovich and Gary Densham along with Top Fuel pilots 4-time Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence, Josh Hart, Clay Millican, Buddy Hull and Tripp Tatum. Reigning Pro Stock world champion Greg Anderson will be onsite joined by Matt Hartford and Kyle Koretsky. The new total of participants is over 30 of the top drivers in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series, including nearly a dozen current or former world champions, will be testing many with brand new race cars and new sponsors.

Previously confirmed drivers included reigning Funny Car champion Ron Capps as well as Kalitta Motorsports’ Doug Kalitta and Shawn Langdon in Top Fuel and J.R. Todd in his brand-new Toyota GR Supra Funny Car. John Force Racing will be represented by 16-time champion John Force, three-time champion Robert Hight and 2017 Top Fuel champion Brittany Force. Tony Stewart Racing drivers Matt Hagan and Top Fuel teammate Leah Pruett will be getting geared up for 2022.

Additionally, Top Fuel drivers three-time champ Antron Brown, Tony Schumacher, Mike Salinas, Doug Foley, Jim Maroney and Justin Ashley along with Funny Car pilots Paul Lee, two-time Funny Car champion Cruz Pedregon and Bob Tasca III will be at the track. 2021 Rookie of the Year Dallas Glenn, Deric Kramer and Kenny Delco lead a diverse group of Pro Stock drivers who will be testing.

Gates will open at 8:00 a.m. and teams will make runs throughout the day. There will not be a set schedule for runs and the last runs of the day will begin at approximately 5:00 p.m. Most drivers are planning on making at least one run on Saturday, however due to the nature of testing there are no guarantees on driver participation. For additional information visit https://racewildhorse.com/.

The 2022 NHRA season officially begins February 18 in Pomona, California with the historic NHRA Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com. The Camping World Drag Racing Series kicks off Friday with one qualifying session for Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock, followed by two more passes Saturday and final eliminations on Sunday, February 20.

