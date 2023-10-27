ADAS and Emissions Testing Featured in SEMA Garage Area at SEMA Show

The SEMA Garage will feature its research and testing capabilities during the 2023 SEMA Show in an expanded area in the upper South Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The 6,600-sq.-ft. feature area will allow the SEMA Garage to host real-time testing demonstrations and live calibrations. Attendees can learn from subject-matter experts, exchange knowledge and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) best practices and gain hands-on experience with ADAS tools and equipment.

The new exhibit’s aim is to assist in member education, to improve industry awareness of ADAS systems and their impact on the aftermarket, and to provide marketing and networking opportunities between buyers and sellers. The dedicated space will host a variety of ADAS-related products for examination and review, and live recalibration demonstrations throughout the week will guide attendees through the step-by-step process of integrating ADAS protocols into the workplace.

“The SEMA Garage Area will help Showgoers understand what the SEMA Garages offer and how we can help them bring products to market,” said Mike Mohacsi, SEMA Vice President, Product Development and OEM Relations. “SEMA Garages are on the forefront of research with new ADAS and Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards along with EV standards. We are excited to share our research and technology during the SEMA Show.”

Opened last year, SEMA Garage Detroit features a new ADAS Technology Center. Rapid adoption of ADAS features raises new opportunities and challenges for vehicle modifiers. Currently, there is little data available to help anyone modifying an ADAS-equipped vehicle understand the exact degree of risk associated with changes to the vehicle. Ongoing testing and research at the SEMA Garage Detroit ADAS Technology Center seeks to change all that. During the Show, the SEMA Garage Area will perform live calibrations that may be used in the SEMA Garage White Paper on an ADAS-equipped truck.

In the area of emissions compliance, SEMA is dedicated to helping aftermarket manufacturers meet the “reasonable basis” criteria by testing and certifying products so they have the confidence they can legally sell their products. The SEMA Garage team works closely with both the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) to understand their policies, namely the EPA’s Tampering Policy. As part of that effort, last year the Association launched SEMA Certified-Emissions, a program designed around the guidance of the EPA’s Tampering Policy to help manufacturers bring their products to market. SEMA assists manufacturers gain SEMA Certified-Emissions to sell their products in 49 States, and also helps interested manufacturers in processing their CARB EOs for sale in California. Demonstrations of the tests will be happening in real-time at the Show.

Additionally, the expanded SEMA Garage area will feature three vehicles, and additional Garage technologies like 3D Scanning and 3D Printing available for member companies.

The 2023 SEMA Show, taking place Oct. 31-Nov. 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, is receiving tremendous support from the automotive aftermarket and is forecasted to return to historic levels as one of the most highly anticipated trade shows in the country. The Show is the ultimate business gathering for the multi-billion specialty-automotive industry and is the place to discover the latest products and trends, connect with industry leaders, and network with fellow aftermarket professionals. To learn more and register to attend, visit www.semashow.com or download the official SEMA Show Mobile App.