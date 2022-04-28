ACL Set for Third Season as Official Supplier of Performance Engine Bearings for Pat Musi Racing Engines

The first major drag racing sponsorship for ACL Bearings and its ACL RACE Series Performance Engine Bearings has turned into a successful one, with their partnership as the Official Engine Bearing of Pat Musi Racing Engines continuing for a third consecutive season.

The custom engine bearing Pat Musi and the ACL team designed and engineered for his applications has been a huge hit and instant winner in the racing world, as the partnership between the two companies continues to be a rewarding one.

“We’re thrilled to be renewing our partnership with Pat to continue to add to the drag racing side of our business ” said Mary Rivett, Director of Sales & Marketing, ACL Distribution Inc, USA. “ACL has a rich history in a variety of motorsports with its range of RACE Series Performance Engine Bearings being the first choice for discerning engine builders, and this partnership with Pat Musi Racing Engines and Musi Racing is a great way to continue that tradition.”

Throughout the 2022 Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings season, the ACL logo will be featured on Lizzy Musi’s Edelbrock and Lucas Oil-powered “Bonnie” Camaro, and Pat Musi is excited about the continued success of the partnership. The future looks bright for both companies, as Musi and his customers continue to put up winning performances across several different race series.

ACL RACE Series Performance Engine Bearings have been a top choice for championship race engines, playing a key role for race teams across the world. The company continues to be Musi’s bearing of choice, as he praised the durability of the product. That was first noticed on his powerful 903 cubic-inch engine 15-plus years ago — before the company was even a partner — and Musi has stuck with them ever since.

“Their products impressed me immediately, so I always knew they had great products that would hold up to anything,” Musi said. “We’re excited to continue this partnership and it’s really been great to help develop some new products. Those projects have turned out really well and we’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of good people on their team. It’s just been a great group of people to work with these last couple years.”

Musi’s record-breaking race engines, which have accumulated an incredible amount of championships over the years, push the limits on the drag strip, meaning Musi needed a bearing that could hold up to the rigorous demands required on record runs. That durability and reliability has been evident with ACL, while the innovative approach for both companies led to the custom bearing set used for all of Musi’s engines, from its massive 959 cubic inch nitrous engine on down the line.

Being ready-to-use immediately out of the box has been a huge advancement as well, and Musi is excited about the future and what products may be in store.

“There’s a lot of exciting things we’re working on, so that’s going to be big for both of us,” Musi said. “ACL has always had the best bearing out there and it’s always been something I could rely on. They’ve been a great company to work with and they’re always open to new ideas and innovations, so that’s been the really neat part of this. This is the bearing we recommend, what we run and there’s simply no better bearing out there.”

For more information about ACL, please visit aclus.com or aclraceseries.com in the US and aclperformance.com.au in Australia.