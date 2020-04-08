ACL Partners with Musi Racing, Named Official Supplier of Performance Engine Bearings of Pat Musi Racing Engines

Pat Musi Racing Engines continues to involve new companies in its drag racing world, announcing today a new partnership with ACL Bearing Company. ACL has been involved in drag racing for a number of years but this deal marks their first major American drag racing sponsorship. ACL RACE Series Performance Engine Bearings will be named the Official Engine Bearing of Pat Musi Racing Engines.

Pat Musi worked with ACL to help design and engineer a custom engine bearing for all of his applications, which he used with great success during the 2019 racing season. That relationship will continue on a larger scale in 2020, as Pat Musi Racing Engines will continue using the custom engine bearing set, as well as display the ACL logo on the PDRA Pro Nitrous Dodge Dart and the Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings “Aftershock” Camaro, both driven by Lizzy Musi.

“ACL is a great company with a great product and we’re really pleased to be working with them,” Pat Musi said. “I believe in their engine bearings and they are our bearing of choice. They were very receptive to the input we had, and it’s been exciting for both of us to work together and come up with a great bearing.”

Recognized as a premier brand in motorsports, ACL RACE Series Performance Engine Bearings have been a key component for championship-winning race engines across a number of racing series. The company, whose engine bearing factory is located in Australia, looked for a partner in drag racing and found a perfect fit working with Musi.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Pat to add to the drag racing side of our business,” said Dennis Fox, Director of Sales and Marketing at ACL. “This deal takes us to another level in drag racing, and working with Pat will give ACL great exposure in the drag racing industry in the USA. We are pleased to be associated with him and his engine program. ACL RACE Series Performance Engine Bearings have always been known for their durability, quality and fit, and to be the engine bearing of choice for Pat’s engine program is a great endorsement.”

Durability is one of the main things Musi noticed when using their engine bearings, which is an important factor in building high quality, record-breaking engines. Not only are Musi engines universally known for their incredible performance across a range of different classes and series, Musi has also consistently delivered durability and reliability. He believes that designing the custom engine bearing set with ACL only enhances that reputation.

“You’ll see a lot of durability using this engine bearing and durability is one of the things we’re known for,” Musi said. “ACL provides a consistent part; the accuracy of the wall thickness of their engine bearings is outstanding, and they are the most consistent engine bearing on the market. Their engine bearings have worked great for us and our customers. When we started using them, everyone saw the great results and they wanted these engine bearings as well. It’s our engine bearing of choice and we are going to get that message out there.”

It’s an ideal opportunity for ACL, which has always looked to move forward with innovations in its area of expertise. Musi hatched the idea of a partnership at the PRI show in Indianapolis in December last year, bringing together two industry powerhouses.

“ACL has a long and rich history in motorsport with its range of RACE Series Performance Engine Bearings being the first choice for discerning engine builders, and this partnership is the perfect opportunity to continue that tradition and build on our drag racing experience in the USA,” Fox said. “It’s very exciting. Working with Pat on the custom engine bearing set has been rewarding, and we are looking forward to where this partnership will take us.”

