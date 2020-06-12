ACL And Calico Team Up To Accelerate Performance Engine-Building Industry

Long-term bearing industry players, ACL RACE Series Performance Engine Bearings (ACL) and Calico Coatings, have collaborated to offer users an additional option in performance engine building.

Both companies have exemplary reputations for quality, performance, and knowledge in their areas of specialization. Their alliance culminates in the release of ACL offering a range of Calico coated ACL RACE Series Performance Engine Bearings. The extensive range covers the US, European and Sport Compact markets. Applications are contained in the Coated Performance Engine Bearing Application Guide 2020. https://www.aclraceseries.com/images/catalog.pdf

Calico has been coating ACL bearings for individual customers for over 15 years with great success. Their proprietary coating solutions are specifically engineered to withstand the extreme conditions of today’s high-performance engines.

“This joint effort with ACL has resulted in a more extensive product offering that will make a tremendous impact on performance engine building,” said Jennifer Jenkins, General Manager of Calico Coatings.

Calico’s knowledge and expertise in performance coatings continues to progress in several demanding industries including automotive/motorsports, aerospace, the U.S. Military, molds and dies, diesel engine, firearms and others. In these industries where performance is everything, Calico’s coatings provide the needed edge for outstanding results.

Calico’s arsenal of coatings that can withstand extreme pressure, reduce friction and wear include DLC, PVD, PECVD, TiN, ceramic, Teflon®, thermal, non-stick dry film lubricants and more. Calico is AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 certified. Their knowledge and expertise continue to advance in demanding industries that require the highest performance and quality standards to be met.

Dennis Fox, Director of Sales and Marketing at ACL Distribution, Inc. said, “The obvious synergy between the two companies led to the formation of this partnership and the fully integrated product offering. We are holding good stocks of all items in our distribution center in Grand Rapids, Michigan and can ship product the same day an order is placed.”

