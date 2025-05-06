AB Motorsports Partners with Centroid Performance Racing to Expand Scope of FAB Machining

AB Motorsports and its FAB Machining division have partnered with Centroid Corporation’s Centroid Performance Racing Division for the addition of a Centroid 5-Axis CNC Machining Center that will operate from the team’s central Indiana race shop, team owner and four-time NHRA world champion Antron Brown announced.



Always aspiring to elevate to the next level and expand his operation and its capabilities, Brown has been steadily adding to the AB Motorsports program since its on-track debut in 2022. In its first year, Brown, serving as both the owner and driver of the Matco Tools dragster, went on to win three races en route to a second-place finish in the NHRA Mission Foods Series Top Fuel standings. In year two, ABM added its Pit-Side Experience trackside hospitality program that hosts thousands of guests annually at the NHRA Mission Foods Series races and launched the ABM Accelerate development program with Angelle Sampey racing an A/Fuel dragster in NHRA’s competitive Top Alcohol dragster category. Last fall, ABM announced the addition of its FAB Machining machine services division, and added a Top Fuel dragster show car program to its portfolio this spring.

“This is something we’ve been working on for a long time and we’re super excited to announce our partnership with Joseph McCulloch (Centroid co-owner and chief executive officer), John Roe (Centroid co-owner and president), and John Cowher (Centroid general manager and sales manager for performance racing), and the team at Centroid and take delivery of the new 5-Axis machine to continue to grow FAB Machining,” Brown said. “I have to thank Mike Ditzel at Hangsterfer’s Metalworking Lubricants for nurturing this connection with Centroid and this truly is an addition that can take ABM to the next level in terms of performance.”



FAB Machining offers a variety of machining services including water jet cutting, mig and tig welding, press brake services, CNC milling and lathe work, parts tumbling, and metal shear. With the addition of the A560 XL 5-Axis Machining Center, FAB can now repair cylinder heads and blocks, explore cylinder head improvement, and produce several race car components that are currently purchased from outside vendors.



“This is a great addition to FAB Machining and now there’s very little we can’t machine and produce with this 5-Axis Machine,” Mike Anderson, FAB Machining head programmer said. “Centroid specializes in working with the racing industry and we’re excited to showcase one of their premier CNC centers at our Brownsburg (Ind.) facility in the heart of NHRA Drag Racing.”



The ABM-Centroid relationship stemmed from a B2B partnership with Hangsterfer’s Laboratories and is a perfect marriage as a significant number of Centroid’s client base is involved in motorsports and located near ABM’s headquarters outside of Indianapolis, the Racing Capital of the World. All Centroid machines are filled with Hangsterfer’s cutting fluid and ship globally with a supply of Hangsterfer’s.



“Centroid machines are built for the performance racing industry and this is a relationship that has been developing for a few years from an introduction at the PRI (Performance Racing Industry) Show in Indianapolis each winter, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to help wed Antron and ABM with Centroid,” Mike Ditzel, Hangsterfer’s global director of motorsports performance products, said. “I foresee many teams and vendors stopping by ABM’s FAB Machining Center for some show-and-tell and to see what these Centroid CNC Centers can offer. This is another successful B2B relationship developed from auto racing and, specifically, NHRA Drag Racing.”



Headquartered in Howard, Pennsylvania since 1979, Centroid has 46 years of CNC experience designing and manufacturing CNC Controls for milling machines, lathes, routers, and just about any application that requires a CNC control for OEM machinery, and retrofits, regardless of the machine tool manufacturer. In recent years, Centroid developed controls for the DIY retrofit market. In 2005, Centroid released their first 5-axis CNC machining centers specifically for cylinder head porting, engine block work and all types of parts, as well as 4-axis machine tools for engine block and rebuilding parts. Race shops and engine rebuilders around the world have discovered the Centroid advantage, which offers complete turn-key packages that reliably produce the most powerful racing-winning engines and cylinder heads, in all racing venues on the market worldwide.



“Centroid Corporation is super excited to build on our relationship with ABM and FAB Machining, as we have with Hangsterfer’s,” said Cowher. “We have been working together for a while, and the time has come to build on this wonderful opportunity that Antron Brown, his team, and Hangsterfer’s have given us with the addition of the A560XL Port/Block turnkey system. We look forward to helping ABM and FAB Machining’s Mike Anderson be the best machine shop it can be. The Centroid A560XL Port/Block Turnkey System, and the Centroid team’s support will certainly help them be in control of their shop. If you can dream it, you can cut it with a Centroid.”

For more about Centroid’s Turnkey Performance Racing Systems, and how the Centroid can help put you in control of your shop, visit centroidperformanceracing.com or email [email protected]. For more information on Centroid’s CNC Control Systems ad DIY Control Products, visit centroidcnc.com or email [email protected]. For more information on FAB Machining visit fab-machining.com or email [email protected].

This story was originally published on May 6, 2025.