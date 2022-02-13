AB Motorsports Adds Summit Racing Equipment to Roster of Marketing Partners

Longstanding NHRA supporter Summit Racing Equipment has joined AB Motorsports in a multi-year agreement, team owner and driver Antron Brown announced today.

The familiar Summit Racing Equipment red, white and blue logo will be featured on the canopy sides of Brown’s Matco Tools/Lucas Oil/Toyota dragster, along with additional AB Motorsports trackside assets.

Summit Racing Equipment owns title rights sponsorship of the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, June 23-26, at the Norwalk, Ohio track that also flies Summit’s flagship name, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, and the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Racing Series, the world’s largest motorsports program in terms of racer participation.

“What a great way to kick off the 2022 season, announcing our partnership with Antron’s (Brown) new team, AB Motorsports,” said Jim Greenleaf, Motorsports & Events Manager for Summit Racing Equipment. “We’ve been associated with Antron through the Jr. Dragster programs over the years and now we look forward to Summit Racing riding along on his Top Fuel dragster and to an exciting season of NHRA Drag Racing and celebrating with Antron and his team in the winner’s circle.”

Brown, 45, is the only competitor in NHRA history to have won races in both the Top Fuel and Pro Stock Motorcycle categories. A 68-time NHRA national event winner with 52 Top Fuel triumphs, he became the first Black driver to win a major U.S. auto racing championship when he captured his first of three NHRA Top Fuel series titles in 2012.

“This is such an exciting time for my family and me to start this journey and it wouldn’t be possible to do that without surrounding ourselves with great people and partners,” Brown said. “I’ve known the Summit Racing folks for many years and they’ve been such loyal supporters of NHRA Drag Racing on so many levels of the sport, including the Juniors (dragsters) where my kids still compete. It’s great to add Summit to our growing roster of partners at AB Motorsports and we’re hungry to throw down and start winning rounds and races real soon.”

Brown begins his inaugural season in the dual role of team owner and driver at the PRO Nitro Spring Training test session, Feb. 10-12, at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park near Phoenix before the 22-race 2022 NHRA Camping World Series campaign kicks-off just six days later with the Lucas Oil Winternationals at Pomona, Calif.

