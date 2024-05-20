Aaron Stanfield Reaches Final Round for Elite Motorsports at Route 66 Nationals

Aaron Stanfield and the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage / Melling Performance / Janac Brothers Racing team powered their way to their second consecutive runner-up finish Sunday at the Gerber Glass & Collision NHRA Route 66 Nationals at Route 66 Raceway.

Stanfield, who was also runner-up in the Factory X class when he came up short to his dad Greg Stanfield, would have to make his way past three Elite Motorsports teammates before facing Dallas Glenn in the finals.

Stanfield started his race day against Fernando Cuadra Jr. Stanfield would get the win at the starting line when F. Cuadra Jr. and the Corral Boots / Cuadra / Columbia Impex car red-lit. Stanfield crossed the finish line in 6.610-seconds at 206.86 mph but sacrificed an engine in the process.

In the second round, Stanfield would line up against veteran and five-time Pro Stock champ, Jeg Coughlin Jr. in the SCAG Power Equipment / Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer cats-eye gold hot rod. Stanfield would outrun Jeg Jr. with a 6.594 second pass at 208.75 mph to his 6.638 at 207.53. The semifinals would match Stanfield with driver of the Outlaw Mile Hi Light Beer / SCAG car, Jerry Tucker. Tucker, who missed Saturday qualifying to see his son graduate from high school, would hand Stanfield the win on the starting line after he left too soon and turned on the red light.

In his 17th career final round appearance, second of the year, Stanfield would run 6.580 seconds at 207.78 mph but it wouldn’t be enough for Glenn’s 6.567 at 208.20.

“It was another good weekend at the race track. I really have to give it up to my Elite guys, after that first round and the engine malfunction, changing it out and getting us ready for the second round. And then we had another engine change right before the finals. It was a long, busy day. I think we’re all disappointed that we came up short in the finals again, but we’re getting close. It will come,” Stanfield said. “I also had my hands full in the Factory X class. We made it to another final, but I guess runner-up was the theme for me today. My dad got the better of me. Looking forward to a chance at getting back at him down the road.”

Stanfield is now fifth in the points standings, just 19 behind Jeg Coughlin Jr. Elite Motorsports drivers sit third through nine in points with six-time champion Erica Enders No. 3. Cristian Cuadra, Jerry Tucker, Troy Coughlin Jr. and David Cuadra fill the six through nine spots, in that order.

The Elite Motorsports team continue the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season with the NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway in Epping, N.H. May 31-June 2.

This story was originally published on May 20, 2024.

