Aaron Stanfield Clinches Third Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown World Championship During Nevada Nationals

Following his first qualifying pass at the NHRA Nevada Nationals Aaron Stanfield and his Stanfield Racing Engines Chevrolet COPO Camaro, clinched his third Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown world championship today at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Two weeks ago, the 28-year-old from Bossier City, Louisiana, defeated his closest competitor Stephen Bell in the first round and then outran No. 1 qualifier Lenny Lottig in the second round to accumulate enough points to essentially eliminate his closest competitors. Stanfield simply needed to make one pass to clinch the championship.

“It’s pretty cool to be able to do it here in Las Vegas,” said Stanfield, an 11-time Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown national event winner. “I love this racetrack. It’s good to be able to do it, we’re happy to get it done quick this weekend. All the championships are special and they all have their own story. There’s no such thing as a bad championship so I’m very thankful, very blessed. Thank you to all the all the guys that work on my hot rod.”



In 2021 Stanfield won the Midwest Nationals in St. Louis and clinched the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown World Championship. That day he defeated Kim Shirley, David Janac, John Cerbone and Lenny Lottig for the win and championship. The drivers chasing Stanfield in 2021 David Barton and Jesse Alexandra each lost in the first round, opening the door for Stanfield to secure the championship.



“Collectively between Pro Stock and Flexjet Factory Stock there’s a lot of guys that play a big hand in me being able to do all of this,” said Stanfield. “I’m just very thankful for individually each one of them. I’m so glad to get it done and I want to thank Flexjet and the NHRA.”

This season Stanfield led the points throughout the year and his quarterfinal performance at the NHRA Texas Fall Nationals was enough to position him as the 2023 champion. During the Flexjet Factory Stock Showdown season his Stanfield Racing Engines Chevrolet COPO Camaro posted runner-up finishes at the season opening Gatornationals and the Charlotte Four-Wide Nationals. He won for the first time in 2023 at the Thunder Valley Nationals in Bristol, Tenn., and his second win came at the Pep Boys Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pennsylvania.