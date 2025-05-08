A.R.T.’s Next 30 Years: Brian Carithers Shares Story Behind Applied Racing Technology

Applied Racing Technology, a manufacturer and distributor of drag racing components, was founded more than 31 years ago by Derek and Kathy Steinbach. Located in Clearwater, Florida, A.R.T. is now owned and operated by Brian Carithers, a longtime employee who purchased the business from the Steinbachs in 2020.

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #193, the Interview Issue, in March / April of 2025.]

Derek Steinbach, a sportsman racer of 20-plus years, believed there was a need for quality chassis and suspension components. He recognized an opportunity to provide these products to racers across the country and beyond through the mail order industry, which was rapidly developing at the time.

Since 1994, the A.R.T. catalog has exploded with a list of brands that approaches 100, including A.R.T.’s own line of products. It’s an A-to-Z list that ranges from ARP fasteners to XRP hoses, Aeromotive fuel pumps to VP Racing Fuels, and Autometer gauges to UPR suspension components. These industry-leading products are offered to racers of all levels, with a knowledgeable and personable customer service staff that includes Carithers himself.

We caught up with Carithers to learn more about the company he now leads after learning the ropes from its founder.

Brian, how did you get started at A.R.T.?

I started working for Derek Steinbach in May of 2011 in sales. I was a young 21-year-old kid that worked in the parts department of a local Chevrolet dealer and spent my nights and weekends street racing and attending local racing events. Derek took a chance on me and taught me everything else I needed to know to be successful in this industry. Derek, Kathy, and I came to a purchase agreement in 2019 when they were looking to retire, and they stayed on board for multiple years to help with a smooth transition.

How has A.R.T. grown and evolved since it started?

A.R.T. manufactures its own line of private label products, and in addition, is a warehouse distributor for approximately 75 other manufacturers’ lines. This unique combination offers customers the convenience and cost-effectiveness of getting a wide range of products with one phone call.

To offer racers and builders an alternative to our popular standard Sportsman line, Applied Racing Technology has also developed over the years several unique and exclusive product lines from Pro, Extreme, and Pro-Plus components, which features the latest in design enhancements, technology, and upgraded materials to fit your needs.

Is there a type of racer who you primarily serve or is it a diverse group?

Sportsman and grassroots racers. Everyone from licensed NHRA drivers to the weekend warrior.

What kind of experience can racers expect when they order from A.R.T.?

A.R.T. is committed to personalized service and has become known for its sales advisors’ knowledge and experience, and their willingness to share that with customers. Racing is a way of life for the staff at A.R.T., and their enthusiasm for the sport is reflected in their personal involvement and participation.

Our customers understand when you call A.R.T., you can talk with the same person every time. We are not a massive call center that treats customers like they are just another number. We personally know a large majority of our customers and treat them as friends and family when they call for service. Jason VanOchten has been assisting customers for almost 20 years and I have as well for almost 15 years.

Quality is another huge part of why customers choose A.R.T. We check every possible aspect of our parts before they ever sit on our shelves to be sold to customers. This can range from checking threads tolerances on a set of A.R.T. 4-link bars to ensuring a set of axles came in with the correct spline, bolt circle, and stand out. We check everything, whether we make it here or ordered it from another company, so when the parts go out to our customers we know, and they know, the correct parts are headed out for their vehicle.

This story was originally published on May 8, 2025.