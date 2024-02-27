Randy Meyer Racing Kicks off 2024 Season at Nitro on the Bayou

2023 rookie Scott Dean and 2023 World Champion Julie Nataas drove for the Randy Meyer Racing Team at the season-opener Nitro on the Bayou NHRA regional race at No Problem Raceway located in Belle Rose, LA. Dean struggled to make a smooth A-to-B pass during testing and qualifying but held the bump spot of the 8th qualifying position. Dean once again smoked the tires in first round against eventual event winner, Jackie Fricke. Although his 2024 debut didn’t go as planned, Scott will be back for 6 more NHRA events, with his next race being the 4-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas.

“It’s no secret we struggled as a Team this weekend,” Dean said. “The Speedy Car Wash Randy Meyer Racing dragster had a tough first outing, but we know what changes need to be done for the 4 Wides coming up. Onward!”

Earlier this year, Nataas announced 2024 is her final year competing in the Top Alcohol Dragster class with Randy Meyer Racing after 8 years, with her sights set on advancing to NHRA Top Fuel. After having successful test passes before the beginning of the Nitro on the Bayou, Nataas solidified a 2nd qualifying spot with her best time of 5.274 ET at 270.09 mph. She went on to win the opening round of eliminations against Terry Schmidt, running a consistent 5.279 ET at 290.95 mph down the Cajun quarter-mile strip. Unfortunately Nataas suffered from tire shake in the second round of eliminations against rookie Angelle Sampey and crossed the finish line second to conclude her final competition event at No Problem Raceway.

“We had a great first weekend at the racetrack even if we didn’t take home the win this time,” Nataas said. “I know we are capable of making up for this semifinal loss. My race car is working and in a good place for the season. I’m ready for a win at the baby gators.”

Nataas and the Randy Meyer Racing Team will compete next at the NHRA Baby Gators, followed by the GatorNationals held at Gainesville Raceway in Florida. Joining Nataas will be teammate and 2023 2x-event winner Hunter Green as they prepare to defend their double-up Gator wins.