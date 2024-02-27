Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Randy Meyer Racing Kicks off 2024 Season at Nitro on the Bayou

Published

2023 rookie Scott Dean and 2023 World Champion Julie Nataas drove for the Randy Meyer Racing Team at the season-opener Nitro on the Bayou NHRA regional race at No Problem Raceway located in Belle Rose, LA. Dean struggled to make a smooth A-to-B pass during testing and qualifying but held the bump spot of the 8th qualifying position. Dean once again smoked the tires in first round against eventual event winner, Jackie Fricke. Although his 2024 debut didn’t go as planned, Scott will be back for 6 more NHRA events, with his next race being the 4-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas.

“It’s no secret we struggled as a Team this weekend,” Dean said. “The Speedy Car Wash Randy Meyer Racing dragster had a tough first outing, but we know what changes need to be done for the 4 Wides coming up. Onward!”

Earlier this year, Nataas announced 2024 is her final year competing in the Top Alcohol Dragster class with Randy Meyer Racing after 8 years, with her sights set on advancing to NHRA Top Fuel. After having successful test passes before the beginning of the Nitro on the Bayou, Nataas solidified a 2nd qualifying spot with her best time of 5.274 ET at 270.09 mph. She went on to win the opening round of eliminations against Terry Schmidt, running a consistent 5.279 ET at 290.95 mph down the Cajun quarter-mile strip. Unfortunately Nataas suffered from tire shake in the second round of eliminations against rookie Angelle Sampey and crossed the finish line second to conclude her final competition event at No Problem Raceway.

“We had a great first weekend at the racetrack even if we didn’t take home the win this time,” Nataas said. “I know we are capable of making up for this semifinal loss. My race car is working and in a good place for the season. I’m ready for a win at the baby gators.”

Nataas and the Randy Meyer Racing Team will compete next at the NHRA Baby Gators, followed by the GatorNationals held at Gainesville Raceway in Florida. Joining Nataas will be teammate and 2023 2x-event winner Hunter Green as they prepare to defend their double-up Gator wins.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.