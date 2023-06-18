Connect with us

News

Tony Gillig Wins Extreme Pro Stock at PDRA North vs South Shootout

Published

Tony Gillig took home the win in Liberty’s Gears Extreme Pro Stock presented by AED Competition during the PDRA North vs. South Shootout at Maryland International Raceway.

Mountain Motor Pro Stock veteran Tony Gillig picked up his first low qualifier award in over 20 years at the last race on tour, then lost in the second round. He rebounded at Maryland, though, when he qualified No. 2 in his Kaase-powered Dayco/Gillig-Wagner Motorsports ’10 GXP and drove it to victory over Jeremy Huffman, who appeared in his second consecutive final. Gillig cut a .005 reaction time and ran a 4.056 at 178.45 to reach the eighth-mile finish line before Huffman and his 4.156 at 173.21.

“Sometimes you get down on yourself and you start second guessing,” said Gillig, who thanked his crew and partners like Dayco, Jon Kaase Racing Engines, Ram Clutches, Liberty’s Gears, Right Trailers, Race Star Wheels, and Hoosier Tires. “You start thinking about stuff, and you think, ‘Can we still do this?’ The answer is yeah. You just have to dig deep. We prove that we can pull it off at some points here and there, and some points you don’t. Norwalk was a classic example of we just messed up, and here, things went our way. In any race you can win, take it like it could be your last and enjoy it. My kids are here, my family is here, and it’s Father’s Day weekend. I couldn’t be more ecstatic.”

