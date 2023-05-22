Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Richard Freeman Takes Mountain Motor Pro Stock Title at NHRA Route 66 Nationals

Published

Richard Freeman, the owner of Elite Motorsports, took the wheel of his Elite-powered Mountain Motor Pro Stock machine all the way to the winners circle today at the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance.

“This is a great way to kick off our season in Mountain Motor Pro Stock,” said Freeman. “This category is so exciting. As you can see from qualifying, the field is stacked. There’s going to be some intense competition and I’m glad we got it started right. This team is just doing a fantastic job of putting things together and they are the reason we got the win today.”

As drivers took to the track at iconic Route 66 Raceway on race day for the first time in four years, Pro Stock driver Cristian Cuadra faced his older brother, Fernando Cuadra Jr. in the first round, both in their Corral Boots Mustangs. F. Cuadra Jr. left first by two-thousandths of a second but had trouble after leaving the starting line, so the younger Cuadra, Cristian, got the first-round win.

The next pair to take the track were also a couple of Elite Motorsports teammates as Erica Enders and Aaron Stanfield lined up against each other. Stanfield defeated Enders on a holeshot with a stellar reaction time of .021-seconds. 

Pro Stock rookie Jerry Tucker left the starting line with a flawless .000-second light. He held on to that advantage to power his Elite Motorsports Camaro to a round win against Camrie Caruso. Troy Coughlin Jr.’s yellow and black JEGS.com Camaro defeated Kyle Koretsky thanks to a smooth pass of 6.544-seconds at 209.98 mph. In the final Round One Pro Stock matchup, Bo Butner, the driver of the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Camaro, powered past Shane Tucker to advance to the next round of competition. 

As the luck of the ladder would have it, several Elite Motorsports team members had to face each other in the quarterfinal round. Stanfield’s Janac Bros. / JC3 Energy Camaro powered to a round win against Butner and J. Tucker defeated Coughlin. Deric Kramer got out in front of C. Cuadra at the line and held onto his lead for the win.

J. Tucker earned his way into the first semifinal round of his professional career, also securing his place in the Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty challenge at the next event where Pro Stock is contested. He faced Dallas Glenn in the semifinals while his teammate Stanfield would take on Kramer. Although J. Tucker had a phenomenal light with a .007 reaction time, he had trouble off the line and had to give the win to Glenn. Kramer defeated Stanfield as well.

In Mountain Motor Pro Stock, the competition was heated, to say the least. The entire field was only separated by six-hundredths of a second amongst the eight drivers who qualified for race day. Enders entered the competition from the third position on the ladder and faced Tony Gillig in the first round. Gillig timed out, advancing Enders to the semifinals. Freeman defeated Johnny Pluchino with a powerful run of 6.228 at 226.96 to advance to face Enders in the semifinals. 

Freeman powered his way to the first final round of the season for the fan-favorite category by defeating Enders. Facing John Montecalvo in the final heat of the day, Freeman got the starting line advantage and piloted his way to victory. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.