Flexjet Named Title Sponsor of NHRA Factory Stock Showdown for 10-Race 2023 Season

NHRA officials announced that Flexjet, a global leader in subscription-based private aviation, has been named the title sponsor of the exciting NHRA Factory Stock Showdown class for the upcoming 2023 season. The fan-favorite Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown category will feature 10 races at NHRA national events next year, adding a pair of races to the schedule.

Flexjet will also become the Official Private Aviation Partner of the NHRA.

The Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown class opens 2023 as part of the 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway on March 9-12, finishing its season for the first time at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway during the 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals on Oct. 26-29.

Flexjet’s sponsorship of this racing class comes on the heels of Constant Aviation’s successful sponsorship for the last two years. It also comes as Flexjet’s acquisition of Constant Aviation becomes final at the close of 2022.

“One of the reasons Flexjet chose to sponsor the Factory Stock Showdown class was to invigorate our employee engagement – just as it did for the Constant Aviation employees,” said David H. Davies, Constant Aviation CEO, who drives the D H Davies Racing Dodge DragPak in the class. “These races are as exciting to drive in as they are to watch.”

Flexjet delivers a full breadth of market offerings that reach private jet users through various branded storefronts that target specific private flying needs. The company has set the standard in private aviation with exceptional service and award-winning safety programs for more than 25 years, providing its loyal and growing customer base with precise, efficient and personalized experiences on every trip.

“We are excited to include this racing class event in our recruitment efforts that have a world-class following,” said Robert Sullivan, Flexjet Chief Administrative Officer. “Flexjet is growing, and we are actively recruiting pilots, mechanics and mechanic apprentices to be part of the Flexjet family.”

For several years, the Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown category has delivered outstanding action, with some of the sport’s best drivers competing for the prestigious Wally behind the wheel of Chevrolet COPO Camaros, Ford Cobra Jets, and Dodge Challenger Drag Paks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

After the opener in Gainesville, the category will race in back-to-back events in Charlotte and at Route 66 Raceway in Chicago, adding another pair of back-to-back races in June at Bristol Dragway and Norwalk. After a two-month break, Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown will return at the prestigious NHRA U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis, and then finish its season with stops at Maple Grove Raceway, World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis, Texas Motorplex in Dallas and Las Vegas.

Last year, David Barton clinched the world championship in the highly-competitive class, advancing to five final rounds and picking up victories in Bristol, Indy and Reading. Other standouts in the class include Aaron Stanfield, who won back-to-back world titles in 2020 and 2021, Bill Skillman, Mark Pawuk, John Cerbone and Stephen Bell.

The popular Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown Bounty Program will also return in 2023. Established during the 2021 season, the program puts a “bounty” on the winner of the previous event. Created to increase fan and driver interest in the category, the bounty program helps give Flexjet NHRA Factory Stock Showdown added momentum moving into next year.

“The NHRA Factory Stock Showdown class has established itself as a must-see category for our fans and we’re thrilled to introduce Flexjet as the class sponsor for the 2023 season,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “With several exciting initiatives, the class has enjoyed tremendous support from the race teams and fans, and Flexjet is a perfect fit for the category and as the Official Private Aviation Partner of the NHRA.”

For more information about Flexjet, please visit www.flexjet.com. For more information about NHRA, please visit www.NHRA.com.

2023 FLEXJET NHRA FACTORY STOCK SHOWDOWN SCHEDULE

March 9-12: 54th annual Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fl.

April 28-30: 13th annual NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte

May 19-21: 23rd annual Route 66 NHRA Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, Route 66 Raceway, Chicago

June 9-11: 22nd annual NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 22-25: 17th annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

Aug. 30-Sept. 4: 69th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

Sept. 14-17: 38th annual Pep Boys NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1: 12th annual NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis

Oct. 12-15: 38th annual Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Dallas

Oct. 26-29: 23rd annual NHRA Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas