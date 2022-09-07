Connect with us

Bill Webb Wins American/Race Tech Super Tuesday Shootout at the Summer Fling

Published

The first day of on-track action of the JEGS Performance Summer Fling presented by Optima Batteries at National Trail Raceway began on Tuesday following the free Expert Seminar Monday afternoon.

Cars hit the track at noon for the Law Chevrolet Buick Test and Tune where racers were given an early opportunity to get their equipment dialed-in for the days of racing ahead. Meanwhile, an exclusive 32-car field matched up in the Super Tuesday American Race Cars/Race Tech Shootout in hopes of securing one of the two dragster chassis up for grabs with the winner having choice of builder.

As 32 cars became eight, Matt Schell, Jeg Coughlin Jr., Garrett Griffith, Joe Hoskins, Kyle Bigley, Donovan Williams, Bill Webb, and Tim Kelley rolled into the lanes for the ladder round.

Griffith turned it just two thousandths red to Hoskins, and Bigley used a substantial advantage on the tree to eliminate Williams. Schell moved to the semifinals by way of Coughlin’s .006 breakout, while Webb took the TruStart win after turning it .004 red to the .015 redlight of Kelley.

At four cars, Schell locked Hoskins out with a .015 package, and Webb parlayed his perfect reaction time into a winlight against Bigley to earn a place in the final round.

While both finalists had secured themselves a $16,000 dragster chassis, Schell and Webb would face off once more for the choice between the American or the Race Tech. By way of Schell’s .005 redlight, Webb claimed the last winlight of the night and the Race Tech dragster chassis while Schell walked away with the American dragster chassis after dedicating his performance to cousin Sean Serra.

Advanced Product Design 15K Wednesday will kick off at 8:00 a.m. with a time run for all on property. Racer appreciation giveaways from leaders in the industry will be given out from the prize vault including weather stations, dragster scoops, and more.

Everything will be streamed live as it happens on the MotorManiaTV YouTube channel free to the viewer courtesy of Strange Engineering with new exclusive content produced by the Fling Team.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, or text the word “COLUMBUS” to 74121 for race updates.

