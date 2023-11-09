Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

$50,000-to-Win FTI Competition Converters Intercontinental Top Sportsman Championship Added to 2024 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod

Published

Tara Bowker photo

In what’s poised to become a landmark event for drag racing, event promoter Wes Buck announced today the addition of the inaugural FTI Competition Converters Intercontinental Top Sportsman Championship to the fifth annual Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod at Bradenton Motorsports Park. Slated for March 1-3, 2024, this event promises to deliver unparalleled excitement to the sport.

“There would be no Pro Mod if it wasn’t for Top Sportsman. It’s where our marquee eliminator was born, and I’d argue it’s the healthiest class in all of drag racing today,” said Wes Buck, founder of Drag Illustrated and promoter of the World Series of Pro Mod. “It’s only right that we bring in a selection of the best in the business to go to battle for $50,000.”

Buck’s enthusiasm for the sport and its racers is palpable.

“I’m just excited. This is what we live for at Drag Illustrated. These racers deserve this – the money, the moment, the spotlight, and the stage. We’re proud to make it happen for them and grateful for the interest and energy we’re already seeing and hearing, as well as the incredible support of Paul [Lee], Greg [Samuel], and the team at FTI Competition Converters,” Buck added.

FTI Performance, a leader in high-performance torque converters and transmissions, shares this sentiment.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Drag Illustrated to put on what will be the highest payout Top Sportsman race in drag racing history,” shared Paul Lee, NHRA Nitro Funny Car driver and owner of FTI Competition Converters & Transmissions. “There’s been a lot of buzz around the World Series of Pro Mod, and bringing in some of the best sportsman racers in the world will only add to it.”

Tickets for the 2024 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, and the FTI Torque Converters Intercontinental Top Sportsman Championship are on sale now and can be purchased online through The FOAT at https://bit.ly/wsopm2024. Early ticket purchases are highly recommended due to the event’s popularity and limited seating availability.

Additional event details, including invited drivers, will be announced at www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com and on the WSOPM Facebook page.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.