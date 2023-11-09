$50,000-to-Win FTI Competition Converters Intercontinental Top Sportsman Championship Added to 2024 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod

In what’s poised to become a landmark event for drag racing, event promoter Wes Buck announced today the addition of the inaugural FTI Competition Converters Intercontinental Top Sportsman Championship to the fifth annual Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod at Bradenton Motorsports Park. Slated for March 1-3, 2024, this event promises to deliver unparalleled excitement to the sport.

“There would be no Pro Mod if it wasn’t for Top Sportsman. It’s where our marquee eliminator was born, and I’d argue it’s the healthiest class in all of drag racing today,” said Wes Buck, founder of Drag Illustrated and promoter of the World Series of Pro Mod. “It’s only right that we bring in a selection of the best in the business to go to battle for $50,000.”

Buck’s enthusiasm for the sport and its racers is palpable.

“I’m just excited. This is what we live for at Drag Illustrated. These racers deserve this – the money, the moment, the spotlight, and the stage. We’re proud to make it happen for them and grateful for the interest and energy we’re already seeing and hearing, as well as the incredible support of Paul [Lee], Greg [Samuel], and the team at FTI Competition Converters,” Buck added.

FTI Performance, a leader in high-performance torque converters and transmissions, shares this sentiment.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Drag Illustrated to put on what will be the highest payout Top Sportsman race in drag racing history,” shared Paul Lee, NHRA Nitro Funny Car driver and owner of FTI Competition Converters & Transmissions. “There’s been a lot of buzz around the World Series of Pro Mod, and bringing in some of the best sportsman racers in the world will only add to it.”

Tickets for the 2024 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, and the FTI Torque Converters Intercontinental Top Sportsman Championship are on sale now and can be purchased online through The FOAT at https://bit.ly/wsopm2024. Early ticket purchases are highly recommended due to the event’s popularity and limited seating availability.

Additional event details, including invited drivers, will be announced at www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com and on the WSOPM Facebook page.