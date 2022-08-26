43-Car Nitro Field, Including 25 Top Fuel Stars, Entered For NHRA U.S. Nationals

The world’s biggest drag race, next weekend’s prestigious 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, will also feature a huge collection of Top Fuel and Funny Car standouts looking for a legacy-making victory at the Big Go.

A total of 25 Top Fuel dragsters and 18 Funny Cars are slated to compete on drag racing’s grandest stage, giving fans an incredible opportunity to see unbelievable action from 43 standouts in their 11,000-horsepower, 330-mph nitro machines at Indy. It’s the biggest Top Fuel field for a race in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series since 2013 and the star competitors in the category are thrilled at what could take place next weekend at IRP.

“There’s a lot of cars that are really good and I like it. It’s exciting to me to pull up to the staging lanes and see it full of Top Fuel cars and know that you’ve really got to work for it,” four-time defending Top Fuel world champion Steve Torrence said. “This is the biggest race in our sport and to have that many cars, I look forward to it and I’m excited about it. There’s so much at stake. You can’t struggle to get in because so many cars are going to be there battling it out.”

Added Mike Salinas, who is second in points: “Everybody in this field is good and it’s going to be awesome. You can’t take anyone lightly. Everyone is going to bring your ‘A’ game and it’s pretty awesome. It’s great racing for all of us and I can’t wait.”

Torrence (Top Fuel), Tim Wilkerson (Funny Car), Erica Enders (Pro Stock) and Eddie Krawiec (Pro Stock Motorcycle) all picked up wins a year ago at the Big Go. This year’s race will be broadcast on both the FOX broadcast network and Fox Sports 1 (FS1), including live eliminations coverage starting at 12 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 5 on FS1 and continuing at 2 p.m. on FOX.

In all, more than 925 cars will be in action across all categories at the prestigious Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, offering something memorable for every racing fan. The iconic event will also feature the specialty Pep Boys NHRA All-Star Callout in both Top Fuel and Funny Car, special concerts throughout the weekend, autograph sessions, exhibition classes and thrilling bonus events like the Dodge HEMI Challenge and JEGS Allstars for sportsman racers. Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park is also welcoming fans to the Big Go with free parking throughout the entire race weekend.

Of course, the competition in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series will be at a fever pitch at the 16th of 22 races during the 2022 season. It’s also the final race before the Countdown to the Championship, and there’s nothing like winning a Wally in Indy on Labor Day Monday.

For Top Fuel drivers Torrence, Salinas, Justin Ashley and points leader Brittany Force, as well as eight standouts in Funny Car, there is also a chance for two wins in one magical weekend with the Pep Boys NHRA All-Star Callout. Coupled with the huge 25-car field in the Top Fuel ranks and five qualifying sessions, Ashley knows every driver will have to raise their game to win.

“I absolutely love it and I think it naturally brings out the best in you as a driver and as a team,” Ashley said. “At the same time, the pressure is on to put your best foot forward. We’re trying to win the Callout, we’re trying to win the U.S. Nationals. You have to make sure you bring it each and every time, and I think we’ll see a really quick field and a lot of competitive racing.”

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series qualifying for the Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals will feature one round at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 2, two rounds of qualifying on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1:15 and 5:00 p.m. and the final two rounds on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 12:00 and 3:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 5.

The semifinals of the Pep Boys NHRA All-Star Top Fuel Callout take place on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 2:40 p.m., with the final round to follow at 6:25 p.m. The next day, the Pep Boys NHRA All-Star Funny Car Callout will begin with the opening round at 1:20 p.m., the semifinals at 2:45 p.m. and the final round at 4:55 p.m.

Television coverage of the prestigious Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals includes racing action on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 and coverage of the Pep Boys NHRA All-Star Funny Car Callout from 4-5:30 p.m. Qualifying action will continue from 5:30-7 p.m. on Sunday on FS1. On Monday, live coverage from eliminations will begin at 12 p.m. on FS1 and continue on FOX from 2-5 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, fans can visit www.NHRA.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general-admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit www.nhra.com.