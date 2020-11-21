4-Wide Friday Caps Off Stellar Day at SCSN 16

Day Two of the COMP Cams Street Car Super Nationals 16 Presented by FuelTech at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was capped off under the lights Friday by a trio of 4-Wide grudge races. Twelve racers were divided into three “quads,” each putting $5,000 of their own money on the line with the winner pocketing a cool $20,000 for approximately six seconds of track time.

Each quad consisted of two small-tire cars and two big-tire cars. With LVMS’ unique layout of four lanes, a small-tire class can run on one pair of lanes while Jeff Foster’s world-class drag crew preps the other two lanes for the next big-tire class.

ADVERTISEMENT



The three quads consisted of:

Quad 1: Larry Baker, Ryan Hendrickson, Roger Holder, and Jay Boddie, Jr. Winner: Hendrickson

Quad 2: Mike Bowman, Giuseppe Gentile, Armenian Tony, and Kevin Crain. Winner: Bowman

Quad 3: Jackie Knox, Kevin Guthrie, Johnny Coleman, Flaco. Winner: Coleman

After three rounds of qualifying earlier in the day, Joey Oksas from Freemont, Calif. took the provisional Pro Mod top qualifier position after a solid pass of 5.590 seconds at 265.01 mph. Ed Thornton, Thursday’s Pro Mod Shootout winner, is second on the charts with an ET of 5.605 seconds at a blistering 272.56 mph. Each class will have a final “last chance” qualifying opportunity Saturday. Spectator gates open at 7 a.m. with racing scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

Other provisional pole sitters from Friday include John Urist (X275, 4.225 seconds, 171.10 mph), Jason McLean (Outlaw 8.5, 4.615 seconds, 154.33 mph), Gilly Bobby (Outlaw 10.5, 4.041 seconds, 196.50 mph), and Johnny Coleman (XDR, 4.106 seconds, 181.84 mph).

For those unable to attend the race live this year, FloRacing is provided live stream coverage starting Thursday. To watch the race, click HERE.



For more information on Street Car Super Nationals 16 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, visit the event section on SCSN’s official page on Facebook by clicking HERE or head to StreetCarSuperNationals.com.

Comments