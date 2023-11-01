27th Annual Haltech World Cup Finals Returns to Maryland International Raceway

The 27th Annual Haltech World Cup Finals: Import vs Domestic has officially kicked off at Maryland International Raceway in Mechanicsville, Maryland. The five-day event is set to span from Wednesday, November 1, to Sunday, November 5, and once again, the event is drawing racers and fans from around the world all year.

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, featuring an exciting lineup of activities that will keep fans on the edge of their seats. From heart-pounding Import vs. Domestic Drag Racing to the IBT Bikini Contest, an extensive vendor midway, and a live DJ, there is something for everyone at WCF.

Miller Brothers Productions co-owner and WCF event promoter Jason Miller stated that the support for the event is “wild and simply amazing.”

Over 350 heads-up racers from more than ten different countries will compete for $200,000 in cash and awards across eleven different classes of competition, some of which include YouTube sensation Cleetus McFarland, standout racer Brett Lasala, newly crowned FL2K Xtreme Front Wheel Drive champion Nichole Elff and David Ngo who claimed the XFWD Challenge at the 2023 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod.

The classes include Mickey Thompson Tires – Outlaw vs. Extreme, Atomizer Fuel Systems – Renegade vs. Modified, Precision Turbo & Engine – X275 vs. Hot Rod, McLeod Racing – Warriors vs. Tres Cuarto, JPC Racing – Street Fighter, Faster Motorsports – Wild Street, Grannas Racing – Stick Shift, Real Street Performance – Super Street, Driveshaft Shop – Mean Street, Brava Lubricants – All Motor, and Platinum General Services – Pro Street Bike.

There has been an update to Thursday’s schedule due to the cold weather, and event promotors encourage fans to check out the official Facebook page and website.

Various tickets are still available for purchase at TheFoat.com. Fans can also watch the race through the official event livestream on FloRacing.