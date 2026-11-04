2026 SEMA Show Brings A Global Industry Together

The 2026 SEMA Show opened Tuesday at the Las Vegas Convention Center, bringing the global automotive aftermarket together for four days of product introductions, technology demonstrations and business development. Across the Show campus, manufacturers, buyers, builders and vehicle manufacturers are connecting around the products and trends shaping vehicle performance, personalization and repair.

The businesses gathered at the Show represent an industry that contributes $383 billion to the U.S. economy, supports 1.25 million jobs and generates $107.7 billion in wages, according to a SEMA Economic Impact Study released Oct. 27, 2026.

The industry’s economic strength is supported by sustained consumer demand. U.S. consumers spent $52.92 billion on accessory and performance parts in 2025. The SEMA Show brings that marketplace together, connecting product developers and manufacturers with the buyers, distributors, installers, media and content creators who help bring those products to market.

“The economic-impact data demonstrates the size and strength of the specialty automotive aftermarket, and the SEMA Show brings together the people and businesses behind that impact,” said SEMA CEO Mike Spagnola. “This is where manufacturers turn ideas into products, buyers identify new opportunities, and businesses build the partnerships needed to meet sustained consumer demand. The work conducted across this industry supports continued investment, skilled jobs and economic growth in communities throughout the country.”

Vehicle Manufacturers and Aftermarket Companies Converge

The 2026 SEMA Show features participation from Ford Motor Company; Harley-Davidson; Honda Racing Corp., representing Honda and Acura; Mitsubishi; Nissan; Stellantis, represented by Dodge, Jeep and Mopar; and Toyota. Their participation reinforces the Show’s role as a marketplace where vehicle manufacturers, aftermarket companies, builders and buyers explore new products, technologies and business opportunities.

Across more than 1.1 million net square feet of indoor exhibit space, more than 2,200 brands are showcasing products spanning racing and performance, trucks, SUVs and off-road, powersports, accessories, tools and equipment, wheels and tires, mobile electronics, collision repair and emerging technology. More than 400 brands are exhibiting for the first time, bringing new companies and products into a marketplace that attracts buyers and other industry professionals from around the world.

Expanded Powersports Section Connects Complementary Markets

The expanded Powersports, Side-by-Side & Adventure Lifestyle section brings motorcycles, dirt bikes, side-by-sides, trailers, tow vehicles, gear and adventure-lifestyle products together in the West Hall.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Its new location alongside the Truck, SUV & Off-Road section reflects the growing overlap among automotive, powersports and outdoor-recreation markets. The placement allows attendees to explore complementary products and business opportunities across adjacent sections, while nearby outdoor areas provide demonstrations involving side-by-sides and other purpose-built vehicles.

SEMA Battle of the Builders Presented by Mothers also expands in 2026 with the Bike Builder Shootout, which will recognize three standout motorcycle builders and name an overall Bike Builder Champion. The new category joins the competition’s four automotive classes and broadens the Show’s platform for professional and emerging builders.

Technology Showcases Address Modification, Manufacturing and Emerging Systems

The expanded ADAS Showcase gives attendees direct access to vehicle manufacturer engineers, technical specialists, late-model vehicles and calibration equipment to examine how vehicle modifications can influence advanced driver-assistance system operation and calibration requirements. Hands-on demonstrations will explore factors including vehicle geometry, sensor positioning, mounting locations and replacement components. The Showcase is also designed as a platform for conversations and ideas on how the industry can progress in the future of ADAS.

The FutureTech Studio returns with more than 20 vehicles, technology demonstrations and 21 microlearning sessions focused on technologies changing how aftermarket products are designed, developed and brought to market. Programming will address advanced powertrains and fuels, artificial intelligence, automated driving technologies and emerging product-development tools, helping attendees evaluate potential applications and business opportunities.

Other Show features include the New Products Showcase, featuring thousands of products and app-based scanning that allows attendees to save product information and connect with exhibitors; the Collision Repair Stage, with hands-on welding and virtual-reality demonstrations; the Toyo Tires Treadpass, showcasing vehicle debuts that highlight builder creativity, craftsmanship and innovation; and feature-vehicle displays throughout the campus.

Outdoor activations across the Las Vegas Convention Center campus will feature ride-alongs, drifting, off-road demonstrations, vehicle competition and performance driving. Programming includes RAYS Wheels ride-alongs; the National Motor Fest Smoke Show and One Nation Racing Outlaw Series demonstrations; and OPTIMA Unleashed drifting, ride-alongs and the OPTIMA Ultimate Street Car Invitational. Together, the activations give attendees opportunities to experience vehicle performance, driver skill and enthusiast culture in motion.

“The SEMA Show gives businesses a concentrated view of where the market is heading and creates the face-to-face connections that turn ideas into commercial opportunities,” said SEMA Vice President of Events Tom Gattuso. “This year’s vehicle-manufacturer participation expanded powersports and adventure-lifestyle offerings, product debuts and live experiences demonstrate the breadth of innovation across the aftermarket. Whether attendees are here to source products, strengthen partnerships or identify their next market opportunity, the Show is built to help move their businesses forward.”

Friday Programming Expands Access to the Show

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The SEMA Show is open to qualified industry professionals Tuesday through Friday and to ticketed enthusiasts ages 16 and older on Friday, Nov. 6. SEMA Show Friday – Open to the Public gives ticket holders access to the exhibit halls from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., including new products, custom vehicle builds, feature displays and outdoor demonstrations. Public day tickets without concert access remain available at SEMAShow.com/public; all SEMA Fest and combined Show-and-concert packages are sold out.

SEMA Fest begins at 3 p.m. Friday outside of South Hall, extending the week’s live motorsports programming and automotive experiences into the evening. The sold-out event will feature performances by The Offspring, Jimmy Eat World, 311 and The Alive, along with OPTIMA Unleashed drift demonstrations, the Globe of Death motorcycle stunt show and a Supercar Saturdays Florida display of hypercars, supercars and exotic vehicles. The sellout reflects strong enthusiast demand for an experience that brings automotive culture, live motorsports and music together at the close of SEMA Week.

SEMA Live presented by AutoZone will provide 32 hours of livestream coverage Nov. 3-6 on SEMA’s YouTube and Facebook channels. Hosted by Chris Jacobs, with reports from JC Fernandez and Cristy Lee, the broadcast will feature product and vehicle reveals, interviews, Battle of the Builders coverage, the expanded powersports area, live demonstrations and Friday’s SEMA Cruise.

Show Information

The 2026 SEMA Show runs Nov. 3-6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Show hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. For schedules, registration information and updates, visit SEMAShow.com.

The full SEMA Economic Impact Report, including state and legislative-district data, is available through SEMA’s interactive economic impact map.

This story was originally published on November 4, 2026.