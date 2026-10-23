Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Drag Radial

2026 Summit Racing Equipment No Mercy 17 at South Georgia Motorsports Park: Qualifying, Storylines & Live Coverage

Duck X Productions’ Summit Racing Equipment No Mercy 17 at South Georgia Motorsports Park, Oct. 19 through 25: full qualifying orders for Radial vs. the World, Pro 275, Limited Drag Radial, X275, Ultra Street and X255, storylines, eliminations and daily photo galleries from Capri Wesley.

Published

Latest Update, Friday Oct. 23
Q3 IS IN THE BOOKS IN ALL SIX PRO CLASSES. Ken Quartuccio is back after six months away and leads Radial vs. the World at 3.479, 213.47. Trevor Fuqua put a four-door ’86 Mercury on top of X275 with a 4.042 at 186.07 mph, a speed Precision Turbo is calling a new class record. Grantley Schloss came from Brisbane, Australia to lead Pro 275 at 3.637. Chad Henderson (Limited Drag Radial, 3.833), Ryan Grigsby (Ultra Street, 4.403) and Bad Brad Scherer (X255, 4.883) hold the other No. 1 spots. Qualifying continues Friday into the night, the final session runs Saturday at 10 a.m., and eliminations start Saturday at 6 p.m. Full orders for every class are below and this page updates after every session.
Jump to Section Latest Update | Qualifying Orders | Storylines | Eliminations | Capri Wesley Gallery | Behind the Lens | Classes & Payouts | Schedule | By the Numbers | Watch | Track Info

One of radial racing’s marquee weeks is back at South Georgia Motorsports Park. Duck X Productions’ Summit Racing Equipment No Mercy 17 runs Oct. 19 through 25 in Valdosta, Georgia, two weeks later than planned after rain washed out the original Oct. 7 through 11 dates. It is a points race on the FuelTech Radial Outlaws Racing Series tour, with Radial vs. the World, Pro 275, Limited Drag Radial, X275, Ultra Street and X255 headlining a card that also carries index, no-time and specialty classes. This Drag Illustrated Event Hub is the permanent record of the week: qualifying orders after every session, round-by-round eliminations, storylines and photography from Capri Wesley on the property for DI.

Ken Quartuccio's 1969 Camaro lifts the front wheels on a Radial vs. the World pass at South Georgia Motorsports Park
Ken Quartuccio’s Pro Line-powered ’69 Camaro leaves the line in Radial vs. the World. Photo by Capri Wesley / Drag Illustrated

Qualifying Orders, through Q3

Official CompuLink order for every professional class after the third session, posted Friday, Oct. 23. Every car that has made a pass is listed. These tables are replaced after each session; the final order will live here permanently once Saturday’s 10 a.m. session is complete.

Radial vs. the World

PosDriverETMPH
1Ken Quartuccio
’69 Camaro		3.479213.47
2Chris Daniel
’19 Camaro		3.493216.27
3Kyle Dvorak
Camaro		3.514213.33
4Lyle Barnett
’69 Camaro		3.52565.11*
5Jordan Lazic
’16 GT350		3.543207.72
6Adam Preston
’63 Corvette		3.560224.73
7Manny Buginga
’17 Mustang		3.562208.46
8Michael Hawes
’69 Camaro		3.599209.98
9Rod MacMaster
’19 Corvette		3.936186.87
10Larry Drake
’69 Camaro		3.979176.33

*Speed did not register on Barnett’s 3.525 pass. His best speed of the event is 214.76 mph.

Pro 275

PosDriverETMPH
1Grantley Schloss
’67 Nova		3.637205.22
2Mo Hall
’17 Corvette		3.652206.20
3Luke Smith
’21 Corvette ZR1		3.653205.35
4Brad Edwards
’97 Cobra		3.658211.83
5Lyle Barnett
’04 Mustang		3.664207.27
6Ernie Dampier
’10 Corvette ZR1		3.666211.66
7Michael Nale
’68 Camaro		3.670206.35
8Nicholas Lacerenza
’90 Mustang		3.674204.48
9Roger Holder
’69 Camaro		3.674204.08
10Rob Golobo
’19 Corvette		3.675205.07
11Kevin Mullins
’93 Mustang		3.681201.88
12Eddie Harrison
’18 Corvette		3.682204.11
13Bob Adel
’69 Camaro		3.695210.54
14Mark Woodruff
’10 Corvette		3.716202.79
15Jared Ring
Mustang		3.719197.62
16Nicholas Feliciano
’18 Corvette		3.761202.97
17Paul Major
’06 Corvette		3.766213.37
18Austin Keen
’84 Regal		4.132175.96
19John Davidson
’80 Malibu		4.240167.93
20Davey Hull
Mustang		6.26972.59

Limited Drag Radial

PosDriverETMPH
1Chad Henderson
’87 Buick Grand National		3.833189.73
2Kevin Young
’05 Corvette		3.860202.24
3Bryan Weddle
’67 Camaro		3.863188.36
4Shane Stack
’86 Monte Carlo		3.869199.17
5Jamie Hancock
’68 Camaro		3.875184.42
6Bryan Priest
’14 Cadillac CTS-V		3.886192.49
7Huston Dial3.890184.17
8Rocky Smith
’03 Mustang		3.906197.62
9Tommy Youmans
GTO		3.907196.39
10Wally Farbaky
’20 Mustang GT350R		3.920192.11
11Chris Tate
’89 Mustang		4.008185.10
12Justin Wootson
’02 Camaro		4.078188.73
13Jody Voyles4.085183.74
14Jose Munez
’16 Ford		4.256172.63
15Tim Dutton
’02 Camaro		4.458126.64
16Dave Fiscus4.600137.06

X275

PosDriverETMPH
1Trevor Fuqua
’86 Mercury		4.042186.07
2Sean Lyon
’89 Mustang		4.098171.42
3Jeff Moses
’93 Mustang		4.098170.77
4Ron Rhodes
’68 Camaro		4.114175.94
5Lenny Grawburg
’69 Camaro		4.117175.14
6Stephen Barnett
’89 Mustang		4.117174.80
7Ian Hill
’67 Camaro		4.121175.07
8Austin Keen
’84 Regal		4.133173.78
9DJ McCain
’08 Corvette		4.138172.59
10Davey Hull
’92 Mustang		4.150174.57
11Marques Hatton
Mustang		4.153169.78
12Cameron Marsolf
’67 Camaro		4.158173.27
13Jordan Brandon4.172175.71
14Derek Cooper
’94 Mustang Cobra		4.199174.55
15Andrew Tovornik
’69 Nova		4.210175.11
16John Davidson
’80 Malibu		4.221168.53
17Tim Oswalt
’03 Mustang		4.257173.29
18Philip Reichardt4.298165.86
19Tyler Johnson
’68 Firebird		4.300167.51
20Shane Stride
’04 Mustang		4.341164.75
21Anthony Manna
’98 Camaro		4.533141.62
22Scott Carter
’95 Mustang		4.607158.04
23Marty Pearcy
’10 Challenger		4.698123.73
24Mike Smith5.60199.77

Ultra Street

PosDriverETMPH
1Ryan Grigsby
’78 Camaro		4.403159.19
2Jackson Henderson
’87 Grand National		4.404155.94
3Ronny Rhodes
’68 Camaro		4.410158.95
4Jessie Coulter
’03 Mustang		4.416161.02
5Bob Cook
’90 Mustang GT		4.422158.87
6Jason Trevino
’64 Nova		4.430159.17
7Joshua Schwartz
’10 Challenger		4.436160.75
8Tommy Hull
’93 Ford		4.458156.01
9Lonnie Diers
’70 Buick GSX		4.485159.49
10Rodney Ragen
’17 Mustang		4.485159.06
11Dave Fiscus
’93 Mustang		4.495160.08
12Eric Altenburg
’07 Mustang		4.669157.48
13Zane Owen
’69 El Camino		4.851145.77

X255

PosDriverETMPH
1Bad Brad Scherer
’89 Mustang		4.883146.11
2Bill Kubiac
Mustang		4.919141.19
3Jason Riley
’87 Mustang		4.931140.07
4Eddie Ramirez
’88 Mustang		4.955139.56
5Jonathan Insley
Mustang		4.959140.84
6Cole Luttrell
’87 Camaro		4.967139.20
7Dean Fluhart
’68 Mustang		4.980138.70
8Kevin Robinson
’79 Mustang		4.995137.83
9Robert Strong
’87 Monte Carlo SS		5.017142.51
10Joe Guertin
’85 Mustang		5.029134.97
11Justin Johnson
’69 Nova		5.065138.19
12Kris King
’92 Mustang		5.129136.98
13Zane Owen
’80 Mercury		5.170133.82
14Mike Jordan
’79 Chevy		5.191129.11

Storylines

Quartuccio comes back and goes straight to the top

Ken Quartuccio's red and black Pro Line-powered 1969 Camaro in the water box under the lights at No Mercy 17, Radial vs. the World
Quartuccio’s ’69 Camaro in the water box Friday night. Photo by Capri Wesley / Drag Illustrated

Six months out of the seat, and Ken Quartuccio’s first No Mercy session order reads like he never left. The Wallingford, Connecticut veteran rolled his ProCharged, Pro Line-powered ’69 Camaro to a 3.479 at 213.47 mph to sit No. 1 in Radial vs. the World through three sessions. Chris Daniel is a hundredth and a half back at 3.493 with the field’s best speed, 216.27, in his ’19 Camaro. Kyle Dvorak, better known for Pro Mod work with Rob Koehler Racing, is third at 3.514 in a blown Camaro.

The one to watch is fourth. Points leader Lyle Barnett is in the field at 3.525, and the 65.11 mph next to it is a timing quirk, not a lift. The speed trap did not register on that pass; his best speed of the week is 214.76 mph, and no car runs a 3.52 at 65. Barnett leads the RvW standings in Tommy Youmans’ screw-blown “Elvira” ’69 Camaro with Quartuccio sitting second in points, so every session between now and Saturday morning is a championship session. Adam Preston’s ’63 Corvette owns the class’s top speed so far at 224.73 mph.

Fuqua’s four-door Mercury runs 4.04 at 186 in X275

Trevor Fuqua's tan four-door 1986 Mercury, lettered Mamaw on the windshield, stages in X275 at No Mercy 17
Trevor Fuqua’s “Mamaw” ’86 Mercury, the quickest X275 car on the property through Q3. Photo by Capri Wesley / Drag Illustrated

The car that stole Friday is a tan, four-door 1986 Mercury with “Mamaw” lettered across the windshield. Trevor Fuqua of Fordsville, Kentucky, drove the Precision Turbo-fed, 5.3-liter LS-powered sedan to a 4.042 at 186.07 mph, the quickest X275 pass of the week by more than five hundredths. Precision Turbo, which presents the class alongside Callies and Mac Fab Beadlocks, posted the run as a new X275 speed record. Sean Lyon (4.098) and Jeff Moses (4.098) are tied on elapsed time behind him, separated by speed.

The championship picture inside the 24-car field: points leader Davey Hull is 10th at 4.150, defending series champion DJ McCain is ninth at 4.138, and Stephen Barnett is sixth at 4.117. Hull is also entered in Pro 275, where a 6.269 aborted pass has him 20th for now.

Cameron Marsolf's white 1967 Camaro, Snow White, with Buffco Engineering lettering in the pits at No Mercy 17
Cameron Marsolf’s “Snow White” ’67 Camaro, Buffco Engineering, sits 12th in X275 at 4.158. Photo by Capri Wesley / Drag Illustrated

An Australian leads Pro 275, and the top ten is inside four hundredths

Grantley Schloss made the trip from Brisbane, Australia and has the $20,000-to-win Pro 275 field covered through Q3, a 3.637 at 205.22 in his ProCharged Hemi-powered ’67 Nova. Points leader Mo Hall is second at 3.652 in his Fulton-powered, nitrous Corvette, Luke Smith is a thousandth behind that at 3.653, and Lyle Barnett is fifth at 3.664 in Youmans’ Harts Charged “Salvage Title” Mustang. First through tenth is covered by .038. Brad Edwards’ ’97 Cobra has the class speed mark at 211.83 mph.

A roots-blown Grand National on top of Limited Drag Radial

Chad Henderson’s roots-blown ’87 Buick Grand National leads LDR at 3.833, with Kevin Young’s ’05 Corvette second at 3.860 and the class’s top speed, 202.24 mph. Championship leader Jamie Hancock, winner of the last two series races in his Musi-powered, nitrous ’68 Camaro, is fifth at 3.875. Tommy Youmans, who owns both of Barnett’s rides this weekend, is ninth in a GTO of his own.

Ultra Street is a 19-thousandths fight; Scherer leads X255

Ryan Grigsby’s ’78 Camaro sits on the Ultra Street pole at 4.403, but Jackson Henderson’s Grand National is a thousandth back at 4.404 and the top five, through Bob Cook’s 4.422, is covered by .019. In X255, Bad Brad Scherer’s ’89 Mustang leads at 4.883 at 146.11 over Bill Kubiac’s 4.919.

Eliminations

Eliminations begin Saturday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. and continue Sunday through completion. Round-by-round results will be added here as they come in, then consolidated into one complete ladder per class when the event is over.

Capri Wesley is shooting No Mercy 17 for Drag Illustrated all week. Friday’s frames are below. Tap any photo to open it full size. New galleries post daily through Sunday.

Red 1969 Camaro in the water box with the crowd lining the wall at No Mercy 17
Blue Chevy Nova staged under the lights during Friday qualifying at No Mercy 17
Yellow Fox-body Mustang stages in front of the crowd during Friday qualifying at No Mercy 17
Olive green Cadillac CTS-V with a blower stages during Friday qualifying at No Mercy 17
Orange and black 1969 Camaro on the starting line during Friday qualifying at No Mercy 17
Lime green fourth-generation Camaro staged with the crowd behind the wall at No Mercy 17
Gold Buick GS lettered Dump Truck stages at sunset at South Georgia Motorsports Park
Orange 1969 Camaro in profile on the SGMP starting line in daylight
White 1969 Camaro in the pits at sunset at No Mercy 17
Silver Cadillac CTS-V burnout under the lights at No Mercy 17
Blue and purple 1969 Camaro with its crew in the staging lanes at No Mercy 17
Brown 1969 Camaro in a smoky burnout with the crowd behind it at No Mercy 17
Black Dodge Viper on the starting line at night with the crowd and photographers at No Mercy 17
Crew member in a headset leans over a supercharger in the staging lanes at No Mercy 17

Behind the Lens

Capri Wesley, on property for Drag Illustrated

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Every frame on this page is Capri Wesley’s. She is shooting No Mercy 17 from the water box to the top end all week for Drag Illustrated, and her galleries post here daily through Sunday’s finals. If you see her on the starting line, say hello. If you want to license a frame of your car, reach out to Drag Illustrated.

Classes and Payouts

ClassTo Win
Radial vs. the WorldHeadline class
Pro 275$20,000
Limited Drag Radial$10,000
X275$10,000
Ultra Street$5,000
X255$3,000
6.00 Index$2,000
Open Comp$2,000

Also running: No Billet 10.5, Gangster X, N/T Outlaw 275, ASAG (All Steel All Glass) and N/T Pro Truck.

Schedule

Gates open at 8 a.m. every day. Times are per Duck X Productions and subject to change on site.

Wednesday, Oct. 21
· Testing 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
· Qualifying 5 to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22
· Testing 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
· Qualifying 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23
· Two rounds of qualifying, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24
· Final round of qualifying 10 a.m.
· Eliminations begin 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25
· Eliminations continue through completion

By the Numbers

17Editions of No Mercy at South Georgia Motorsports Park
97Cars on the sheets across the six headline classes through Q3
3.479Quickest pass of the week so far, Ken Quartuccio, Radial vs. the World
224.73Fastest speed so far, Adam Preston’s ’63 Corvette, Radial vs. the World
186.07Trevor Fuqua’s X275 trap speed, posted by Precision Turbo as a class record
.038Spread covering the top ten in Pro 275
$20,000Pro 275 winner’s purse, largest posted payout of the week
12Days the event moved after rain washed out the original Oct. 7 through 11 dates

Watch

No Mercy 17 streams live on FloRacing through Sunday’s finals.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Track Info

FacilitySouth Georgia Motorsports Park
LocationValdosta (Cecil), Georgia, just off I-75
PromoterDuck X Productions, Donald “Duck” Long
DistanceEighth mile
SeriesFuelTech Radial Outlaws Racing Series, points race

Coverage of Summit Racing Equipment No Mercy 17 updates through Sunday. Photos by Capri Wesley for Drag Illustrated.

This story was originally published on October 23, 2026. Drag Illustrated

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You May Also Like

News

Piedmont Dragway Sold to Greg Loflin and Terry Ferrell; Bob Harris to Lead Operations

Piedmont Dragway, the eighth-mile drag strip outside Greensboro that has been home to North Carolina door slammer racing since 1957, has new ownership. Longtime...

24 hours ago

News

Cordova Dragway Joins NHRA West Central Division, Adds Two Events For 2027 Season

NHRA officials are excited to announce that historic Cordova Dragway has joined the NHRA Member Track Network as part of the West Central Division...

2 days ago

News

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series Awards Ceremony Returns to Pechanga Resort Casino in Southern California Wine Country

Following a captivating 75th anniversary season, the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series is set to cap off a milestone campaign with the NHRA...

2 days ago

NHRA

Angelle Sampey Looks Ahead to Las Vegas After Early Exit in Dallas

Angelle Sampey’s bid for her first Texas Motorplex victory ended in the opening round of Top Alcohol Dragster eliminations Sunday at the Texas NHRA...

2 days ago

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.