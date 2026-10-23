2026 Summit Racing Equipment No Mercy 17 at South Georgia Motorsports Park: Qualifying, Storylines & Live Coverage

Latest Update, Friday Oct. 23

Q3 IS IN THE BOOKS IN ALL SIX PRO CLASSES. Ken Quartuccio is back after six months away and leads Radial vs. the World at 3.479, 213.47. Trevor Fuqua put a four-door ’86 Mercury on top of X275 with a 4.042 at 186.07 mph, a speed Precision Turbo is calling a new class record. Grantley Schloss came from Brisbane, Australia to lead Pro 275 at 3.637. Chad Henderson (Limited Drag Radial, 3.833), Ryan Grigsby (Ultra Street, 4.403) and Bad Brad Scherer (X255, 4.883) hold the other No. 1 spots. Qualifying continues Friday into the night, the final session runs Saturday at 10 a.m., and eliminations start Saturday at 6 p.m. Full orders for every class are below and this page updates after every session.

One of radial racing’s marquee weeks is back at South Georgia Motorsports Park. Duck X Productions’ Summit Racing Equipment No Mercy 17 runs Oct. 19 through 25 in Valdosta, Georgia, two weeks later than planned after rain washed out the original Oct. 7 through 11 dates. It is a points race on the FuelTech Radial Outlaws Racing Series tour, with Radial vs. the World, Pro 275, Limited Drag Radial, X275, Ultra Street and X255 headlining a card that also carries index, no-time and specialty classes. This Drag Illustrated Event Hub is the permanent record of the week: qualifying orders after every session, round-by-round eliminations, storylines and photography from Capri Wesley on the property for DI. Ken Quartuccio’s Pro Line-powered ’69 Camaro leaves the line in Radial vs. the World. Photo by Capri Wesley / Drag Illustrated

Qualifying Orders, through Q3

Official CompuLink order for every professional class after the third session, posted Friday, Oct. 23. Every car that has made a pass is listed. These tables are replaced after each session; the final order will live here permanently once Saturday’s 10 a.m. session is complete.

Radial vs. the World

Pos Driver ET MPH 1 Ken Quartuccio

’69 Camaro 3.479 213.47 2 Chris Daniel

’19 Camaro 3.493 216.27 3 Kyle Dvorak

Camaro 3.514 213.33 4 Lyle Barnett

’69 Camaro 3.525 65.11* 5 Jordan Lazic

’16 GT350 3.543 207.72 6 Adam Preston

’63 Corvette 3.560 224.73 7 Manny Buginga

’17 Mustang 3.562 208.46 8 Michael Hawes

’69 Camaro 3.599 209.98 9 Rod MacMaster

’19 Corvette 3.936 186.87 10 Larry Drake

’69 Camaro 3.979 176.33

*Speed did not register on Barnett’s 3.525 pass. His best speed of the event is 214.76 mph.

Pro 275

Pos Driver ET MPH 1 Grantley Schloss

’67 Nova 3.637 205.22 2 Mo Hall

’17 Corvette 3.652 206.20 3 Luke Smith

’21 Corvette ZR1 3.653 205.35 4 Brad Edwards

’97 Cobra 3.658 211.83 5 Lyle Barnett

’04 Mustang 3.664 207.27 6 Ernie Dampier

’10 Corvette ZR1 3.666 211.66 7 Michael Nale

’68 Camaro 3.670 206.35 8 Nicholas Lacerenza

’90 Mustang 3.674 204.48 9 Roger Holder

’69 Camaro 3.674 204.08 10 Rob Golobo

’19 Corvette 3.675 205.07 11 Kevin Mullins

’93 Mustang 3.681 201.88 12 Eddie Harrison

’18 Corvette 3.682 204.11 13 Bob Adel

’69 Camaro 3.695 210.54 14 Mark Woodruff

’10 Corvette 3.716 202.79 15 Jared Ring

Mustang 3.719 197.62 16 Nicholas Feliciano

’18 Corvette 3.761 202.97 17 Paul Major

’06 Corvette 3.766 213.37 18 Austin Keen

’84 Regal 4.132 175.96 19 John Davidson

’80 Malibu 4.240 167.93 20 Davey Hull

Mustang 6.269 72.59

Limited Drag Radial

Pos Driver ET MPH 1 Chad Henderson

’87 Buick Grand National 3.833 189.73 2 Kevin Young

’05 Corvette 3.860 202.24 3 Bryan Weddle

’67 Camaro 3.863 188.36 4 Shane Stack

’86 Monte Carlo 3.869 199.17 5 Jamie Hancock

’68 Camaro 3.875 184.42 6 Bryan Priest

’14 Cadillac CTS-V 3.886 192.49 7 Huston Dial 3.890 184.17 8 Rocky Smith

’03 Mustang 3.906 197.62 9 Tommy Youmans

GTO 3.907 196.39 10 Wally Farbaky

’20 Mustang GT350R 3.920 192.11 11 Chris Tate

’89 Mustang 4.008 185.10 12 Justin Wootson

’02 Camaro 4.078 188.73 13 Jody Voyles 4.085 183.74 14 Jose Munez

’16 Ford 4.256 172.63 15 Tim Dutton

’02 Camaro 4.458 126.64 16 Dave Fiscus 4.600 137.06

X275

Pos Driver ET MPH 1 Trevor Fuqua

’86 Mercury 4.042 186.07 2 Sean Lyon

’89 Mustang 4.098 171.42 3 Jeff Moses

’93 Mustang 4.098 170.77 4 Ron Rhodes

’68 Camaro 4.114 175.94 5 Lenny Grawburg

’69 Camaro 4.117 175.14 6 Stephen Barnett

’89 Mustang 4.117 174.80 7 Ian Hill

’67 Camaro 4.121 175.07 8 Austin Keen

’84 Regal 4.133 173.78 9 DJ McCain

’08 Corvette 4.138 172.59 10 Davey Hull

’92 Mustang 4.150 174.57 11 Marques Hatton

Mustang 4.153 169.78 12 Cameron Marsolf

’67 Camaro 4.158 173.27 13 Jordan Brandon 4.172 175.71 14 Derek Cooper

’94 Mustang Cobra 4.199 174.55 15 Andrew Tovornik

’69 Nova 4.210 175.11 16 John Davidson

’80 Malibu 4.221 168.53 17 Tim Oswalt

’03 Mustang 4.257 173.29 18 Philip Reichardt 4.298 165.86 19 Tyler Johnson

’68 Firebird 4.300 167.51 20 Shane Stride

’04 Mustang 4.341 164.75 21 Anthony Manna

’98 Camaro 4.533 141.62 22 Scott Carter

’95 Mustang 4.607 158.04 23 Marty Pearcy

’10 Challenger 4.698 123.73 24 Mike Smith 5.601 99.77

Ultra Street

Pos Driver ET MPH 1 Ryan Grigsby

’78 Camaro 4.403 159.19 2 Jackson Henderson

’87 Grand National 4.404 155.94 3 Ronny Rhodes

’68 Camaro 4.410 158.95 4 Jessie Coulter

’03 Mustang 4.416 161.02 5 Bob Cook

’90 Mustang GT 4.422 158.87 6 Jason Trevino

’64 Nova 4.430 159.17 7 Joshua Schwartz

’10 Challenger 4.436 160.75 8 Tommy Hull

’93 Ford 4.458 156.01 9 Lonnie Diers

’70 Buick GSX 4.485 159.49 10 Rodney Ragen

’17 Mustang 4.485 159.06 11 Dave Fiscus

’93 Mustang 4.495 160.08 12 Eric Altenburg

’07 Mustang 4.669 157.48 13 Zane Owen

’69 El Camino 4.851 145.77

X255

Pos Driver ET MPH 1 Bad Brad Scherer

’89 Mustang 4.883 146.11 2 Bill Kubiac

Mustang 4.919 141.19 3 Jason Riley

’87 Mustang 4.931 140.07 4 Eddie Ramirez

’88 Mustang 4.955 139.56 5 Jonathan Insley

Mustang 4.959 140.84 6 Cole Luttrell

’87 Camaro 4.967 139.20 7 Dean Fluhart

’68 Mustang 4.980 138.70 8 Kevin Robinson

’79 Mustang 4.995 137.83 9 Robert Strong

’87 Monte Carlo SS 5.017 142.51 10 Joe Guertin

’85 Mustang 5.029 134.97 11 Justin Johnson

’69 Nova 5.065 138.19 12 Kris King

’92 Mustang 5.129 136.98 13 Zane Owen

’80 Mercury 5.170 133.82 14 Mike Jordan

’79 Chevy 5.191 129.11

Storylines

Quartuccio comes back and goes straight to the top

Quartuccio’s ’69 Camaro in the water box Friday night. Photo by Capri Wesley / Drag Illustrated

Six months out of the seat, and Ken Quartuccio’s first No Mercy session order reads like he never left. The Wallingford, Connecticut veteran rolled his ProCharged, Pro Line-powered ’69 Camaro to a 3.479 at 213.47 mph to sit No. 1 in Radial vs. the World through three sessions. Chris Daniel is a hundredth and a half back at 3.493 with the field’s best speed, 216.27, in his ’19 Camaro. Kyle Dvorak, better known for Pro Mod work with Rob Koehler Racing, is third at 3.514 in a blown Camaro.

The one to watch is fourth. Points leader Lyle Barnett is in the field at 3.525, and the 65.11 mph next to it is a timing quirk, not a lift. The speed trap did not register on that pass; his best speed of the week is 214.76 mph, and no car runs a 3.52 at 65. Barnett leads the RvW standings in Tommy Youmans’ screw-blown “Elvira” ’69 Camaro with Quartuccio sitting second in points, so every session between now and Saturday morning is a championship session. Adam Preston’s ’63 Corvette owns the class’s top speed so far at 224.73 mph.

Fuqua’s four-door Mercury runs 4.04 at 186 in X275

Trevor Fuqua’s “Mamaw” ’86 Mercury, the quickest X275 car on the property through Q3. Photo by Capri Wesley / Drag Illustrated

The car that stole Friday is a tan, four-door 1986 Mercury with “Mamaw” lettered across the windshield. Trevor Fuqua of Fordsville, Kentucky, drove the Precision Turbo-fed, 5.3-liter LS-powered sedan to a 4.042 at 186.07 mph, the quickest X275 pass of the week by more than five hundredths. Precision Turbo, which presents the class alongside Callies and Mac Fab Beadlocks, posted the run as a new X275 speed record. Sean Lyon (4.098) and Jeff Moses (4.098) are tied on elapsed time behind him, separated by speed.

The championship picture inside the 24-car field: points leader Davey Hull is 10th at 4.150, defending series champion DJ McCain is ninth at 4.138, and Stephen Barnett is sixth at 4.117. Hull is also entered in Pro 275, where a 6.269 aborted pass has him 20th for now. Cameron Marsolf’s “Snow White” ’67 Camaro, Buffco Engineering, sits 12th in X275 at 4.158. Photo by Capri Wesley / Drag Illustrated

An Australian leads Pro 275, and the top ten is inside four hundredths

Grantley Schloss made the trip from Brisbane, Australia and has the $20,000-to-win Pro 275 field covered through Q3, a 3.637 at 205.22 in his ProCharged Hemi-powered ’67 Nova. Points leader Mo Hall is second at 3.652 in his Fulton-powered, nitrous Corvette, Luke Smith is a thousandth behind that at 3.653, and Lyle Barnett is fifth at 3.664 in Youmans’ Harts Charged “Salvage Title” Mustang. First through tenth is covered by .038. Brad Edwards’ ’97 Cobra has the class speed mark at 211.83 mph.

A roots-blown Grand National on top of Limited Drag Radial

Chad Henderson’s roots-blown ’87 Buick Grand National leads LDR at 3.833, with Kevin Young’s ’05 Corvette second at 3.860 and the class’s top speed, 202.24 mph. Championship leader Jamie Hancock, winner of the last two series races in his Musi-powered, nitrous ’68 Camaro, is fifth at 3.875. Tommy Youmans, who owns both of Barnett’s rides this weekend, is ninth in a GTO of his own.

Ultra Street is a 19-thousandths fight; Scherer leads X255

Ryan Grigsby’s ’78 Camaro sits on the Ultra Street pole at 4.403, but Jackson Henderson’s Grand National is a thousandth back at 4.404 and the top five, through Bob Cook’s 4.422, is covered by .019. In X255, Bad Brad Scherer’s ’89 Mustang leads at 4.883 at 146.11 over Bill Kubiac’s 4.919.

Eliminations

Eliminations begin Saturday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. and continue Sunday through completion. Round-by-round results will be added here as they come in, then consolidated into one complete ladder per class when the event is over.

Capri Wesley Photo Gallery, Friday

Capri Wesley is shooting No Mercy 17 for Drag Illustrated all week. Friday’s frames are below. Tap any photo to open it full size. New galleries post daily through Sunday.

Behind the Lens Capri Wesley, on property for Drag Illustrated Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. Every frame on this page is Capri Wesley’s. She is shooting No Mercy 17 from the water box to the top end all week for Drag Illustrated, and her galleries post here daily through Sunday’s finals. If you see her on the starting line, say hello. If you want to license a frame of your car, reach out to Drag Illustrated.

Classes and Payouts

Class To Win Radial vs. the World Headline class Pro 275 $20,000 Limited Drag Radial $10,000 X275 $10,000 Ultra Street $5,000 X255 $3,000 6.00 Index $2,000 Open Comp $2,000

Also running: No Billet 10.5, Gangster X, N/T Outlaw 275, ASAG (All Steel All Glass) and N/T Pro Truck.

Schedule

Gates open at 8 a.m. every day. Times are per Duck X Productions and subject to change on site.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

· Testing 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

· Qualifying 5 to 10 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 22

· Testing 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

· Qualifying 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23

· Two rounds of qualifying, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

· Final round of qualifying 10 a.m.

· Eliminations begin 6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25

· Eliminations continue through completion

By the Numbers

17 Editions of No Mercy at South Georgia Motorsports Park 97 Cars on the sheets across the six headline classes through Q3 3.479 Quickest pass of the week so far, Ken Quartuccio, Radial vs. the World 224.73 Fastest speed so far, Adam Preston’s ’63 Corvette, Radial vs. the World 186.07 Trevor Fuqua’s X275 trap speed, posted by Precision Turbo as a class record .038 Spread covering the top ten in Pro 275 $20,000 Pro 275 winner’s purse, largest posted payout of the week 12 Days the event moved after rain washed out the original Oct. 7 through 11 dates

Watch

No Mercy 17 streams live on FloRacing through Sunday’s finals.

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Track Info

Facility South Georgia Motorsports Park Location Valdosta (Cecil), Georgia, just off I-75 Promoter Duck X Productions, Donald “Duck” Long Distance Eighth mile Series FuelTech Radial Outlaws Racing Series, points race

Coverage of Summit Racing Equipment No Mercy 17 updates through Sunday. Photos by Capri Wesley for Drag Illustrated.

This story was originally published on October 23, 2026.