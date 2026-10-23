2026 Summit Racing Equipment No Mercy 17 at South Georgia Motorsports Park: Qualifying, Storylines & Live Coverage

Q3 IS IN THE BOOKS IN ALL SIX PRO CLASSES. Ken Quartuccio is back after six months away and leads Radial vs. the World at 3.479, 213.47. Trevor Fuqua put a four-door ’86 Mercury on top of X275 with a 4.042 at 186.07 mph, a speed Precision Turbo is calling a new class record. Grantley Schloss came from Brisbane, Australia to lead Pro 275 at 3.637. Chad Henderson (Limited Drag Radial, 3.833), Ryan Grigsby (Ultra Street, 4.403) and Bad Brad Scherer (X255, 4.883) hold the other No. 1 spots. Qualifying continues Friday into the night, the final session runs Saturday at 10 a.m., and eliminations start Saturday at 6 p.m. Full orders for every class are below and this page updates after every session.
One of radial racing’s marquee weeks is back at South Georgia Motorsports Park. Duck X Productions’ Summit Racing Equipment No Mercy 17 runs Oct. 19 through 25 in Valdosta, Georgia, two weeks later than planned after rain washed out the original Oct. 7 through 11 dates. It is a points race on the FuelTech Radial Outlaws Racing Series tour, with Radial vs. the World, Pro 275, Limited Drag Radial, X275, Ultra Street and X255 headlining a card that also carries index, no-time and specialty classes. This Drag Illustrated Event Hub is the permanent record of the week: qualifying orders after every session, round-by-round eliminations, storylines and photography from Capri Wesley on the property for DI.
Qualifying Orders, through Q3
Official CompuLink order for every professional class after the third session, posted Friday, Oct. 23. Every car that has made a pass is listed. These tables are replaced after each session; the final order will live here permanently once Saturday’s 10 a.m. session is complete.
Radial vs. the World
|Pos
|Driver
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Ken Quartuccio
’69 Camaro
|3.479
|213.47
|2
|Chris Daniel
’19 Camaro
|3.493
|216.27
|3
|Kyle Dvorak
Camaro
|3.514
|213.33
|4
|Lyle Barnett
’69 Camaro
|3.525
|65.11*
|5
|Jordan Lazic
’16 GT350
|3.543
|207.72
|6
|Adam Preston
’63 Corvette
|3.560
|224.73
|7
|Manny Buginga
’17 Mustang
|3.562
|208.46
|8
|Michael Hawes
’69 Camaro
|3.599
|209.98
|9
|Rod MacMaster
’19 Corvette
|3.936
|186.87
|10
|Larry Drake
’69 Camaro
|3.979
|176.33
*Speed did not register on Barnett’s 3.525 pass. His best speed of the event is 214.76 mph.
Pro 275
|Pos
|Driver
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Grantley Schloss
’67 Nova
|3.637
|205.22
|2
|Mo Hall
’17 Corvette
|3.652
|206.20
|3
|Luke Smith
’21 Corvette ZR1
|3.653
|205.35
|4
|Brad Edwards
’97 Cobra
|3.658
|211.83
|5
|Lyle Barnett
’04 Mustang
|3.664
|207.27
|6
|Ernie Dampier
’10 Corvette ZR1
|3.666
|211.66
|7
|Michael Nale
’68 Camaro
|3.670
|206.35
|8
|Nicholas Lacerenza
’90 Mustang
|3.674
|204.48
|9
|Roger Holder
’69 Camaro
|3.674
|204.08
|10
|Rob Golobo
’19 Corvette
|3.675
|205.07
|11
|Kevin Mullins
’93 Mustang
|3.681
|201.88
|12
|Eddie Harrison
’18 Corvette
|3.682
|204.11
|13
|Bob Adel
’69 Camaro
|3.695
|210.54
|14
|Mark Woodruff
’10 Corvette
|3.716
|202.79
|15
|Jared Ring
Mustang
|3.719
|197.62
|16
|Nicholas Feliciano
’18 Corvette
|3.761
|202.97
|17
|Paul Major
’06 Corvette
|3.766
|213.37
|18
|Austin Keen
’84 Regal
|4.132
|175.96
|19
|John Davidson
’80 Malibu
|4.240
|167.93
|20
|Davey Hull
Mustang
|6.269
|72.59
Limited Drag Radial
|Pos
|Driver
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Chad Henderson
’87 Buick Grand National
|3.833
|189.73
|2
|Kevin Young
’05 Corvette
|3.860
|202.24
|3
|Bryan Weddle
’67 Camaro
|3.863
|188.36
|4
|Shane Stack
’86 Monte Carlo
|3.869
|199.17
|5
|Jamie Hancock
’68 Camaro
|3.875
|184.42
|6
|Bryan Priest
’14 Cadillac CTS-V
|3.886
|192.49
|7
|Huston Dial
|3.890
|184.17
|8
|Rocky Smith
’03 Mustang
|3.906
|197.62
|9
|Tommy Youmans
GTO
|3.907
|196.39
|10
|Wally Farbaky
’20 Mustang GT350R
|3.920
|192.11
|11
|Chris Tate
’89 Mustang
|4.008
|185.10
|12
|Justin Wootson
’02 Camaro
|4.078
|188.73
|13
|Jody Voyles
|4.085
|183.74
|14
|Jose Munez
’16 Ford
|4.256
|172.63
|15
|Tim Dutton
’02 Camaro
|4.458
|126.64
|16
|Dave Fiscus
|4.600
|137.06
X275
|Pos
|Driver
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Trevor Fuqua
’86 Mercury
|4.042
|186.07
|2
|Sean Lyon
’89 Mustang
|4.098
|171.42
|3
|Jeff Moses
’93 Mustang
|4.098
|170.77
|4
|Ron Rhodes
’68 Camaro
|4.114
|175.94
|5
|Lenny Grawburg
’69 Camaro
|4.117
|175.14
|6
|Stephen Barnett
’89 Mustang
|4.117
|174.80
|7
|Ian Hill
’67 Camaro
|4.121
|175.07
|8
|Austin Keen
’84 Regal
|4.133
|173.78
|9
|DJ McCain
’08 Corvette
|4.138
|172.59
|10
|Davey Hull
’92 Mustang
|4.150
|174.57
|11
|Marques Hatton
Mustang
|4.153
|169.78
|12
|Cameron Marsolf
’67 Camaro
|4.158
|173.27
|13
|Jordan Brandon
|4.172
|175.71
|14
|Derek Cooper
’94 Mustang Cobra
|4.199
|174.55
|15
|Andrew Tovornik
’69 Nova
|4.210
|175.11
|16
|John Davidson
’80 Malibu
|4.221
|168.53
|17
|Tim Oswalt
’03 Mustang
|4.257
|173.29
|18
|Philip Reichardt
|4.298
|165.86
|19
|Tyler Johnson
’68 Firebird
|4.300
|167.51
|20
|Shane Stride
’04 Mustang
|4.341
|164.75
|21
|Anthony Manna
’98 Camaro
|4.533
|141.62
|22
|Scott Carter
’95 Mustang
|4.607
|158.04
|23
|Marty Pearcy
’10 Challenger
|4.698
|123.73
|24
|Mike Smith
|5.601
|99.77
Ultra Street
|Pos
|Driver
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Ryan Grigsby
’78 Camaro
|4.403
|159.19
|2
|Jackson Henderson
’87 Grand National
|4.404
|155.94
|3
|Ronny Rhodes
’68 Camaro
|4.410
|158.95
|4
|Jessie Coulter
’03 Mustang
|4.416
|161.02
|5
|Bob Cook
’90 Mustang GT
|4.422
|158.87
|6
|Jason Trevino
’64 Nova
|4.430
|159.17
|7
|Joshua Schwartz
’10 Challenger
|4.436
|160.75
|8
|Tommy Hull
’93 Ford
|4.458
|156.01
|9
|Lonnie Diers
’70 Buick GSX
|4.485
|159.49
|10
|Rodney Ragen
’17 Mustang
|4.485
|159.06
|11
|Dave Fiscus
’93 Mustang
|4.495
|160.08
|12
|Eric Altenburg
’07 Mustang
|4.669
|157.48
|13
|Zane Owen
’69 El Camino
|4.851
|145.77
X255
|Pos
|Driver
|ET
|MPH
|1
|Bad Brad Scherer
’89 Mustang
|4.883
|146.11
|2
|Bill Kubiac
Mustang
|4.919
|141.19
|3
|Jason Riley
’87 Mustang
|4.931
|140.07
|4
|Eddie Ramirez
’88 Mustang
|4.955
|139.56
|5
|Jonathan Insley
Mustang
|4.959
|140.84
|6
|Cole Luttrell
’87 Camaro
|4.967
|139.20
|7
|Dean Fluhart
’68 Mustang
|4.980
|138.70
|8
|Kevin Robinson
’79 Mustang
|4.995
|137.83
|9
|Robert Strong
’87 Monte Carlo SS
|5.017
|142.51
|10
|Joe Guertin
’85 Mustang
|5.029
|134.97
|11
|Justin Johnson
’69 Nova
|5.065
|138.19
|12
|Kris King
’92 Mustang
|5.129
|136.98
|13
|Zane Owen
’80 Mercury
|5.170
|133.82
|14
|Mike Jordan
’79 Chevy
|5.191
|129.11
Storylines
Quartuccio comes back and goes straight to the top
Six months out of the seat, and Ken Quartuccio’s first No Mercy session order reads like he never left. The Wallingford, Connecticut veteran rolled his ProCharged, Pro Line-powered ’69 Camaro to a 3.479 at 213.47 mph to sit No. 1 in Radial vs. the World through three sessions. Chris Daniel is a hundredth and a half back at 3.493 with the field’s best speed, 216.27, in his ’19 Camaro. Kyle Dvorak, better known for Pro Mod work with Rob Koehler Racing, is third at 3.514 in a blown Camaro.
The one to watch is fourth. Points leader Lyle Barnett is in the field at 3.525, and the 65.11 mph next to it is a timing quirk, not a lift. The speed trap did not register on that pass; his best speed of the week is 214.76 mph, and no car runs a 3.52 at 65. Barnett leads the RvW standings in Tommy Youmans’ screw-blown “Elvira” ’69 Camaro with Quartuccio sitting second in points, so every session between now and Saturday morning is a championship session. Adam Preston’s ’63 Corvette owns the class’s top speed so far at 224.73 mph.
Fuqua’s four-door Mercury runs 4.04 at 186 in X275
The car that stole Friday is a tan, four-door 1986 Mercury with “Mamaw” lettered across the windshield. Trevor Fuqua of Fordsville, Kentucky, drove the Precision Turbo-fed, 5.3-liter LS-powered sedan to a 4.042 at 186.07 mph, the quickest X275 pass of the week by more than five hundredths. Precision Turbo, which presents the class alongside Callies and Mac Fab Beadlocks, posted the run as a new X275 speed record. Sean Lyon (4.098) and Jeff Moses (4.098) are tied on elapsed time behind him, separated by speed.
The championship picture inside the 24-car field: points leader Davey Hull is 10th at 4.150, defending series champion DJ McCain is ninth at 4.138, and Stephen Barnett is sixth at 4.117. Hull is also entered in Pro 275, where a 6.269 aborted pass has him 20th for now.
An Australian leads Pro 275, and the top ten is inside four hundredths
Grantley Schloss made the trip from Brisbane, Australia and has the $20,000-to-win Pro 275 field covered through Q3, a 3.637 at 205.22 in his ProCharged Hemi-powered ’67 Nova. Points leader Mo Hall is second at 3.652 in his Fulton-powered, nitrous Corvette, Luke Smith is a thousandth behind that at 3.653, and Lyle Barnett is fifth at 3.664 in Youmans’ Harts Charged “Salvage Title” Mustang. First through tenth is covered by .038. Brad Edwards’ ’97 Cobra has the class speed mark at 211.83 mph.
A roots-blown Grand National on top of Limited Drag Radial
Chad Henderson’s roots-blown ’87 Buick Grand National leads LDR at 3.833, with Kevin Young’s ’05 Corvette second at 3.860 and the class’s top speed, 202.24 mph. Championship leader Jamie Hancock, winner of the last two series races in his Musi-powered, nitrous ’68 Camaro, is fifth at 3.875. Tommy Youmans, who owns both of Barnett’s rides this weekend, is ninth in a GTO of his own.
Ultra Street is a 19-thousandths fight; Scherer leads X255
Ryan Grigsby’s ’78 Camaro sits on the Ultra Street pole at 4.403, but Jackson Henderson’s Grand National is a thousandth back at 4.404 and the top five, through Bob Cook’s 4.422, is covered by .019. In X255, Bad Brad Scherer’s ’89 Mustang leads at 4.883 at 146.11 over Bill Kubiac’s 4.919.
Eliminations
Eliminations begin Saturday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. and continue Sunday through completion. Round-by-round results will be added here as they come in, then consolidated into one complete ladder per class when the event is over.
Capri Wesley Photo Gallery, Friday
Capri Wesley is shooting No Mercy 17 for Drag Illustrated all week. Friday’s frames are below. Tap any photo to open it full size. New galleries post daily through Sunday.
Behind the Lens
Capri Wesley, on property for Drag Illustrated
Every frame on this page is Capri Wesley’s. She is shooting No Mercy 17 from the water box to the top end all week for Drag Illustrated, and her galleries post here daily through Sunday’s finals. If you see her on the starting line, say hello. If you want to license a frame of your car, reach out to Drag Illustrated.
Classes and Payouts
|Class
|To Win
|Radial vs. the World
|Headline class
|Pro 275
|$20,000
|Limited Drag Radial
|$10,000
|X275
|$10,000
|Ultra Street
|$5,000
|X255
|$3,000
|6.00 Index
|$2,000
|Open Comp
|$2,000
Also running: No Billet 10.5, Gangster X, N/T Outlaw 275, ASAG (All Steel All Glass) and N/T Pro Truck.
Schedule
Gates open at 8 a.m. every day. Times are per Duck X Productions and subject to change on site.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
· Testing 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
· Qualifying 5 to 10 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 22
· Testing 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
· Qualifying 5 to 10 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23
· Two rounds of qualifying, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
· Final round of qualifying 10 a.m.
· Eliminations begin 6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 25
· Eliminations continue through completion
By the Numbers
|17
|Editions of No Mercy at South Georgia Motorsports Park
|97
|Cars on the sheets across the six headline classes through Q3
|3.479
|Quickest pass of the week so far, Ken Quartuccio, Radial vs. the World
|224.73
|Fastest speed so far, Adam Preston’s ’63 Corvette, Radial vs. the World
|186.07
|Trevor Fuqua’s X275 trap speed, posted by Precision Turbo as a class record
|.038
|Spread covering the top ten in Pro 275
|$20,000
|Pro 275 winner’s purse, largest posted payout of the week
|12
|Days the event moved after rain washed out the original Oct. 7 through 11 dates
Watch
No Mercy 17 streams live on FloRacing through Sunday’s finals.
Track Info
|Facility
|South Georgia Motorsports Park
|Location
|Valdosta (Cecil), Georgia, just off I-75
|Promoter
|Duck X Productions, Donald “Duck” Long
|Distance
|Eighth mile
|Series
|FuelTech Radial Outlaws Racing Series, points race
Coverage of Summit Racing Equipment No Mercy 17 updates through Sunday. Photos by Capri Wesley for Drag Illustrated.
This story was originally published on October 23, 2026.