Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Race Coverage

2024 World Series of Pro Mod – Sportsman Saturday Qualifying Results

Published

Luke Nieuwhof photo

We’re back with day two of the 2024 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage and J&A Service at Bradenton Motorsports Park. Saturday will include two rounds of qualifying as well as chip draws for the heads-up categories.  

Along with the headlining Pro Mod class, second annual Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational, and inaugural Pro 10.5 Challenge, the WSOPM weekend features the inaugural Intercontinental Top Sportsman Championship presented by FTI Performance and the inaugural Intercontinental Top Dragster Championship presented by FTI Performance. 

Check this page for sportsman qualifying results updated as soon as possible. Top Dragster and Top Sportsman will both get two sessions to build on Friday’s three and to set the ladder for Sunday eliminations.

TOP DRAGSTER Q4

TOP SPORTSMAN Q4

TOP DRAGSTER Q5

TOP SPORTSMAN Q5

Coming soon! 

In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.