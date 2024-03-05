Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

2024 World Series of Pro Mod – Final Results

Published

The 2024 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage and J&A Service is officially in the books. In an all-Maryland final round, Derek Ward in his screw-blown ’68 Firebird defeated Jim Halsey in his nitrous-fed ’68 Camaro to claim the $100,000 Pro Mod prize Sunday night at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

Congratulations to Derek Ward Racing and all of the other winners at the World Series of Pro Mod!

Pro Mod: Derek Ward

Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational: Matt Giangrande

Pro 10.5 Challenge: Nick Schroeder

Chicago-Style Second-Chance Pro Mod Shootout: Jeff Rudolf

Intercontinental Top Sportsman Championship: Tim Molnar

Intercontinental Top Dragster Championship: Steve Furr

Top Sportsman Second-Chance Shootout: Freddy Perkins

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Super Pro Shootout: Michael Carpenter

PRO MOD ELIMINATIONS

MOUNTAIN MOTOR PRO STOCK ELIMINATIONS

PRO 10.5 ELIMINATIONS

CHICAGO-STYLE SECOND-CHANCE PRO MOD FINAL

TOP SPORTSMAN ELIMINATIONS

TOP DRAGSTER ELIMINATIONS

TOP SPORTSMAN SECOND-CHANCE FINAL

SUPER PRO ELIMINATIONS

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.