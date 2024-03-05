2024 World Series of Pro Mod – Final Results

The 2024 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage and J&A Service is officially in the books. In an all-Maryland final round, Derek Ward in his screw-blown ’68 Firebird defeated Jim Halsey in his nitrous-fed ’68 Camaro to claim the $100,000 Pro Mod prize Sunday night at Bradenton Motorsports Park.

Congratulations to Derek Ward Racing and all of the other winners at the World Series of Pro Mod!

Pro Mod: Derek Ward Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational: Matt Giangrande Pro 10.5 Challenge: Nick Schroeder Chicago-Style Second-Chance Pro Mod Shootout: Jeff Rudolf Intercontinental Top Sportsman Championship: Tim Molnar Intercontinental Top Dragster Championship: Steve Furr Top Sportsman Second-Chance Shootout: Freddy Perkins Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. Super Pro Shootout: Michael Carpenter

