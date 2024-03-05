2024 World Series of Pro Mod – Final Results

The 2024 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage and J&A Service is officially in the books. In an all-Maryland final round, Derek Ward in his screw-blown ’68 Firebird defeated Jim Halsey in his nitrous-fed ’68 Camaro to claim the $100,000 Pro Mod prize Sunday night at Bradenton Motorsports Park.
Congratulations to Derek Ward Racing and all of the other winners at the World Series of Pro Mod!
Pro Mod: Derek Ward
Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational: Matt Giangrande
Pro 10.5 Challenge: Nick Schroeder
Chicago-Style Second-Chance Pro Mod Shootout: Jeff Rudolf
Intercontinental Top Sportsman Championship: Tim Molnar
Intercontinental Top Dragster Championship: Steve Furr
Top Sportsman Second-Chance Shootout: Freddy Perkins
Super Pro Shootout: Michael Carpenter
PRO MOD ELIMINATIONS
MOUNTAIN MOTOR PRO STOCK ELIMINATIONS
PRO 10.5 ELIMINATIONS
CHICAGO-STYLE SECOND-CHANCE PRO MOD FINAL
TOP SPORTSMAN ELIMINATIONS
TOP DRAGSTER ELIMINATIONS
TOP SPORTSMAN SECOND-CHANCE FINAL
SUPER PRO ELIMINATIONS