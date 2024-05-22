2024 Silver State Commercial Refrigeration West Coast Classic Rolls Into Famoso Dragstrip With Over $150,000 Up for Grabs

This weekend, the Famoso Dragstrip will host the highly anticipated West Coast Classic, drawing bracket racers from across the country. With over 250 of the best racers competing, the event promises excitement and fierce competition as they vie for substantial prizes and the coveted Classic Trophy. The event features eight separate races from Thursday through Sunday, providing ample opportunity for racers to showcase their talents.

The on-track action kicks off on Thursday with a Test and Tune event, followed by the West Coast Bracket Races’ 10-Year Anniversary $20,000 Shootout, featuring 64 racers aiming for the first winner’s circle of the weekend. The excitement continues on Kidd Performance Friday and Meziere Enterprises Sunday, where Super Pro Winners will each receive $10,000, and Pro Winners will compete for $5,000.

CW Hoefer cashes in on a $5,000 check at the 2023 West Coast Classic Bracket Race at Famoso Dragstrip

Hughes Performance Saturday raises the stakes, offering $7,500 to the Pro Champ and $20,000 to the last-standing Super Pro racer. Additionally, 32 doorslammers will race for another $10,000 pot on Saturday evening.

Youth racers will also have their moment in the spotlight, with 24 Junior Dragster Drivers competing in the JR Invitational. The competition, divided into three age groups, will see eight drivers per group, each vying for a $1,000 prize on championship Sunday. Junior drivers will take to the track on Saturday afternoon for time runs and the Run For the Money, with their lone qualifying pass on Sunday morning setting the ladder for the rest of the day.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the West Coast Bracket Races has grown significantly since its inception in 2015 at California Speedway in Fontana. Despite challenges, including the closure of the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic, the event found a new home at Famoso Dragstrip, thanks to Blake and John Bowser. Now in its third year at this venue, the event continues to thrive.

“You always want to instill confidence in your customers, the racers, that they are being given the best opportunity at safety and parity for this kind of money. The staff here at Famoso Dragstrip exceeds the standard constantly and even further, they enjoy it! We have seen some of the best side-by-side bracket racing the last two years, and having moved this event to the spring from the late fall, I can only imagine how much tighter it will get this week. Cannot thank Blake and his crew enough for the opportunity to work with them in bringing this event back for what looks to be years to come,” said Chris Forsyth, West Coast Bracket Races Promoter.

Racing kicks off at 8 a.m. each day, with weekend spectator tickets priced at $20 per day or $60 for the entire weekend. Children 12 and under can attend for free. For those who can’t attend in person, the action will be streamed on Bangshift.com and the Famoso Dragstrip Facebook page starting Thursday afternoon.

This story was originally published on May 22, 2024.