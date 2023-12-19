2024 Set to be Breakout Season for Texas Motorplex

The Texas Motorplex 2024 schedule has been released, and it is packed with regional and national events highlighted with the Stampede of Speed and the NHRA Right Trailers Jr. Dragster Western Conference Finals. These two signature national events will be surrounded by nationally recognized multi-day races, including Funny Car Chaos, TX2K, Scoggin Dickey Parts Center NHRA Divisional and Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings.

Texas Motorplex, the only quarter-mile multi-use racing facility in Texas and home of the Stampede of Speed and NHRA Texas Fall Nationals, will also host regional and manufacture-specific events that will draw fans from across the country. The 4th annual Stampede of Speed, the largest continuous motorsports event second only to the Indy 500, will anchor an exciting season of racing action in 2024.

Additionally, tickets for the fan favorite Funny Car Chaos went on sale today. The jam-packed event will once again feature dozens and dozens of nostalgia nitro Funny Cars from the years gone by. The national series kicks off the 2024 season at Texas Motorplex for the fourth year in a row. Tickets can be purchased here.

“We are coming off an amazingly successful 2023 season that saw the Stampede of Speed, and Texas Fall Nationals set attendance records,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex co-owner. “The addition of the Jr. Dragster Western Conference Finals will be great for North Texas, and we are looking forward to hosting hundreds of families from across the country at that event.”



“The Stampede of Speed will be back and bigger than ever, and the whole Texas Motorplex team is looking forward to promoting and hosting the best drag racing events in the country again in 2024,” said Meyer Johnson. “The return of Funny Car Chaos and Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings will bolster a strong schedule that has something for everyone in 2024. There will also be some more announcements after the first of the year.”

Additional new events include the GT-R Festival, the world’s largest dedicated festival for Nissan GT-Rs, uniting enthusiasts, owners and fans of all generations and models. This event will only be held at Texas Motorplex and at Australia’s Sydney Dragway. Also, in April the track will host Camp Cosmico on Monday, April 8. The region will experience a total eclipse as the moon will blot out the entire sun and global attention will be focused on this region.



Highlight events in 2024 will include:



Texas Motorplex Bracket Series (February 23-25 and July 26-28) Bracket racing returns to Texas Motorplex with two events, the season opening event in February and a July event highlighting the best local and regional racers competing for big money.



Funny Car Chaos Classic & Camp Cosmico (April 4-8) Featuring nitro-burning cars from Funny Car Chaos and Nitro Chaos, this mega-event is a crowd-pleaser. During this event on Monday, April 8, the region will experience a total eclipse as the moon will blot out the entire sun. For a few minutes, it will look and feel like twilight.



Scoggin Dickey Parts Center NHRA Divisional (May 16-19) This event will feature the future NHRA stars in Top Alcohol Dragster and Top Alcohol Funny Car battling for critical championship points. Four full days of racing action will kick off the summer season.



Stampede of Speed and NHRA Fall Nationals (October 4-13) The biggest racing event second only to the Indy 500 in length, the Stampede of Speed features concerts, bull riding, lantern festival, beer expo and racing with more racing leading up to the cornerstone event of the Motorplex schedule, the NHRA Fall Nationals. Fans will be treated to every NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series pro categories, as well as the premiere Lucas Oil categories and the JEGS All-Stars.



Street Outlaws No Prep Kings (October 25-26) Broadcasted on Discovery, No Prep Kings is the newest series in the Street Outlaws franchise. Racers battle at tracks across the country, earning points depending on how well they perform to ultimately be crowned the true No Prep King.



Fans can purchase tickets by calling 1-800-MOTORPLEX or ordering at www.texasmotorplex.com.