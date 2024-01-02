Connect with us

2024 SEMA Scholarship Applications Now Open

The 2024 SEMA Scholarship application period for students pursuing careers in the automotive or performance parts industries is now open and will run through March 1, 2024. Interested applicants can review and complete the scholarship application at www.sema.org/scholarships.

The SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund supports career development and access into the automotive industry by offering financial awards up to $5,000 to help foster the next generation of industry leaders and innovators. In addition to financial assistance, scholarship winners have the opportunity to attend the SEMA Show, providing unparalleled education and networking opportunities.

Masen Schneider, a freshman studying mechanical engineering at the University of North Dakota, received an SEMA Scholarship in 2023, furthering his opportunity to achieve his dream career in the automotive aftermarket. “It means a lot to receive a scholarship from an organization like SEMA because as big and impactful as they are, they see your story and experience and want to help propel you towards your dream,” he said. Schneider hopes to one day be an automotive parts designer.

High school seniors and college students in the United States and Canada who demonstrate a passion for automotive hobbies and careers are eligible to apply. Scholarships are available in a variety of disciplines leading to a career in the automotive aftermarket, including accounting, sales, marketing, engineering, and more.

“SEMA is committed to supporting students with an ambition to accelerate their career in the dynamic and exciting world of the automotive aftermarket,” said SEMA Manager of Recognition Programs Chris Standifer. “The financial support can help alleviate the burden of student loans and make pursuing their education more accessible.”

A loan forgiveness component is also available to employees of SEMA-member companies who have completed and are currently paying off a loan for a program of study at an accredited university, college or vocational/technical school within the United States and Canada. Loan forgiveness awards are issued up to $2,000.

Eligible students and SEMA-member company employees can apply until March 1, 2024, at www.sema.org/scholarships.

