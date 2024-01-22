2024 Outlaw Drag Racing Season to Kick Off at U.S. Street Nationals

Some of the biggest names in Outlaw Pro Mod, Pro 275, X275, Limited Drag Radial, and several other outlaw drag racing classes will return to Bradenton Motorsports Park this weekend, Jan. 25-28, for the U.S. Street Nationals presented by M&M Transmission. It’s the first major Outlaw Pro Mod race of 2024 and the season opener for the FuelTech Radial Outlaws Racing Series, with sizable payouts on the line across the board.

“It’s always exciting to get everyone back to Bradenton to kick off the season at the U.S. Street Nationals,” said Victor Alvarez, track owner and promoter. “Many of these teams were just here a couple months ago for the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals, but they’ve had time to get things refreshened for the 2024 season. You’ll see new cars, new engine combinations, and new parts getting put through the paces this weekend. Fans of Pro Mod, radial racing, and more are in for a show.”

The PJS Racing Outlaw Pro Mod presented by FuelTech entry list features 48 drivers who will attempted to qualify for the $32,000-to-win, 32-car field. The drivers include defending event champion Ken Quartuccio, as well as three of the four semifinalists from December’s Snowbird Outlaw Nationals: Scott Lang, Lyle Barnett, and Mark Micke. Those drivers will face off in qualifying to find out who will take home the Snowbirds trophy. The list also includes standouts from numerous Pro Mod groups, including PDRA Pro Nitrous and Pro Boost, Mid-West Drag Racing Series Pro Mod, Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod, NMCA Xtreme Pro Mod, and NHRA Pro Mod.

“It’s always been one of my goals to make Bradenton a Pro Mod hotspot,” Alvarez said. “We’re always trying to raise the bar for our racers, and in turn, the racers have supported us in a big way. Entries typically sell out minutes after they go on sale. A lot of the Pro Mod teams test here over the winter. They know what it takes to run fast here, making for tight fields in qualifying and side-by-side racing on race day.”

The U.S. Street Nationals is the first race of the 2024 FuelTech Radial Outlaws Racing Series schedule. Though Radial vs. the World won’t compete this weekend, PST Driveshafts Pro 275 presented by Pro Line Racing will bring big horsepower riding on small tires for $15,000 to win. The radial lineup also features $10,000-to-win Mickey Thompson Tires X275 presented by Precision Turbo & Engine, $7,500-to-win Energy Manufacturing Limited Drag Radial presented by Callies Performance, $5,000-to-win TRZ Motorsports Ultra Street presented by Motion Raceworks, and SP Tools Limited 235 presented by ICE Ignition ($2,500 to win).

On top of Outlaw Pro Mod and the Radial Outlaws, the U.S. Street Nationals will have Summit Racing Outlaw 632 presented by Rife Sensors competing for $7,500 to win, as well as the Florida N/T No Time Shootout presented by TBM Brakes, the Larry Jeffers Race Cars No Time Truck Shootout, and the KC Photography index classes (5.50, 6.50, 7.50 Index).

“The U.S. Street Nationals has something for everybody,” Alvarez said. “The fastest Pro Mods, the fastest radial cars, some of the best vendors in the industry, and more. It’s going to be an amazing weekend.”

Bradenton Motorsports Park will offer testing Monday through Thursday leading up to the U.S. Street Nationals, with qualifying kicking off at 10 a.m. on Friday. A second session at 3 p.m. will wrap up Friday qualifying. Qualifying continues Saturday with sessions scheduled for 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Eliminations are set for Sunday at 9 a.m.

Single-day admissions tickets are available online or at the gate for $30 each day. A whole event pass is available for $110. Active military and children 11 and under get in free. Fans can also watch the race through the official event livestream on www.FloRacing.com.