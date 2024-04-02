2024 Moser Engineering Spring Fling Million Presented by Optima Batteries Set to Kick Off at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The first Flings Race Series event of the 2024 season fires up this week at sunny Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Moser Engineering Spring Fling Million presented by Optima Batteries. From April 2 to 6, drivers from across the US, Mexico, and Canada will roll the dice on the track in hopes of hitting the jackpot and ending up in the Fling Winner’s Circle.

Three $30,000-to-win races will be contested on Silver State Refrigeration Wednesday, Laris Motorsports Insurance Thursday, and FTI Performance Saturday with Silver State Refrigeration Friday featuring the Million main event that guarantees a minimum of $200,000 and up to $1,000,000-to-win to Friday’s winner depending on the number of entries.

For the first time ever, race fans can catch all of the action live from the Flings’ own YouTube channel @RaceTheFlings on YouTube. The Flings in-house camera crew is slated to deliver one of its best broadcasts yet with live timing, a finish-line instant replay camera, starting line camera, exclusive interviews, and more courtesy of Hoosier Tire and JEGS Performance.

The Spring Fling Million Triple $30K’s will look slightly different this year, becoming a single-entry format in which a driver can only go down the track once per round. Car sharing is permitted in an effort to make the trip more cost-effective for racers traveling out of state. The objective is to maintain reasonable car counts each day to create a more enjoyable time for racers and their families. The Fling Million will remain the same as 2023 where doubles are permitted in an effort to strive for a larger car count to payout ratio.

“Our Fling Team has been working around the clock to improve each event. We are rolling out some changes that we hope will make for a better experience for our racers and for everyone watching from home,” said Flings promoter Peter Biondo.

They are putting on the full Fling experience with over $60,000 in product and cash giveaways for all on property. The drivers with the best losing packages in rounds 1-4 each day receive $500 and a small Fling check on the spot during the Triple $30K’s and $1,000 during Friday’s main event. The Fling Kids Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday will have great prizes for the whole family like Razor scooters, RC cars, toys, and gift cards for moms of little Flingers.

For more information, visit www.BracketRaces.com, the Spring Fling Bracket Races Facebook page, watch live @RaceTheFlings on YouTube, or text the word VEGAS to 41372 for race updates.

This story was originally published on April 2, 2024.