2023 World Series of Pro Mod Champion Spencer Hyde’s ‘Jack And The Green Stock’ Makes Debut in No Limit Drag Racing 2.0 Video Game

The 2023 World Series of Pro Mod Champion Spencer Hyde’s “Jack and the Green Stock” has made its debut in the realm of No Limit Drag Racing 2.0. In addition to the $100,000-to-win cash prize, the WSOPM winnings included the champion’s car in the drag racing video game.

“It’s pretty cool to see our car on the video game,” said Hyde, who frequently sees fellow drivers playing the game in the pits. “I’m excited to be able to send it out to fans and friends and let them enjoy it.”

“Having grown up playing every imaginable racing video game, it’s hard to adequately explain how cool it is to see the ‘Jack & the Green Stock’ ’69 Camaro that Spencer Hyde won the World Series of Pro Mod within the newly updated No Limit Drag Racing 2.0 mobile video game,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director.

“Zach, Paul and the whole gang at No Limit are real enthusiasts that are passionate about the sport of drag racing, and it shows in the effort, energy and attention to detail they put into their game,” Buck continued. “In my opinion, No Limit is the best mobile drag racing game ever, and in the discussion for best drag racing game of all time.”

“Having Spencer Hyde involved means a lot to No Limit Drag Racing as it brings in a talented and accomplished drag racer who adds authenticity and excitement to the game,” said Paul Donahue, an owner of No Limit Drag Racing. “We recognized the significance of involving Spencer because his skills and achievements make him a standout figure in the drag racing community. His inclusion enhances the game’s realism and appeal.”

The game allows players to experience the thrills of drag racing with full customization, intense multiplayer competition, and plenty of opportunities to upgrade and tune their virtual rides.

“Perhaps most importantly, this allows us to introduce WSOPM to the many, many young people playing this game that may otherwise know nothing about it,” said Buck. “Plus, we’ve established a revenue-sharing program that puts money directly into the pocket of Spencer Hyde, on top of the $102,000 he got from us earlier this year.”

Spencer Hyde, who claimed the prestigious title of the 2023 World Series of Pro Mod Champion, captured the hearts of racing fans with his remarkable performance throughout the event. Starting from the 32nd position, Hyde’s “Jack and the Green Stock” ’69 Camaro, known for its mesmerizing green exterior with the name emblazoned on the side, showcased its immense power, blazing through the ultra-tight field with elapsed times well into the 3.60-second range.

“It’s taking steps for the World Series of Pro Mod and the Pro Mod class,” continued Hyde. “You see all the Street Outlaws cars on there, which is obviously a big deal, but it’s exciting to have ‘real’ Pro Mod included amongst all those big names like Kye Kelley and Lizzy Musi and Ryan Martin. It’s a pretty big deal.”

For more information on No Limit Drag Racing 2.0 and to download the game, please visit Facebook.com/NoLimitDragRacing.