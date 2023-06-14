2023 SEMA Show to Feature Expanded Education Program

As part of SEMA’s initiative to create a more robust career- and professional-development program year-round, the 2023 SEMA Show will feature a fully customizable hands-on education program that focuses on leadership and skill development, networking, exploration of emerging trends, and industry best practices. Attendees will be able to use this year’s program to jump-start and create a comprehensive year-long educational program.

“We want to support our attendees by offering a customizable learning journey for skill development and competency-based education inclusive of the Show and throughout the rest of the year,” said Pamela Brown-Matthis, SEMA Director of Education. “Our goal is to engage showgoers by creating high-energy learning situations throughout the Show environment and creating educational opportunities that are delivered in various formats, whether they be ‘fireside chats,’ workshops, Main Stage Experiences, or celebrity showcases.”

This year’s program will feature globally recognized speakers and industry leaders sharing their expertise with attendees. Also new for this year is an EV certification program from Legacy EV that offers hands-on training to automotive techs who want an up-skill understanding of EV anatomy, powertrains, and electrical theory. Attendees who complete the program will receive an EV101 certificate from Legacy EV.

“We have been very intentional about selecting our sessions and speakers this year,” explained Brown-Matthis. “All of our speakers are subject-matter experts and industry leaders who have the knowledge and ability to inspire change, and our sessions offer content that is relevant, meaningful and valuable for all our Show participants.”

Other SEMA Show Education Program highlights:

99 sessions by subject matter experts, beginning Monday afternoon (October 30) to provide wider access to education

Six highly focused SEMA Education tracks: Inside the Shop; Aftermarket Updates and Future Trends; Small-Business Strategy; Sales and Marketing; Vehicle Technology and Electric Vehicles; and Legal and Regulatory

Women in Automotive Symposium, including a Micro Learning Lab Experience consisting of four professional-development workshops, keynotes, power networking luncheon and a C-Suite Insights panel

Dale Carnegie Leadership Essentials program, a six-part series by executive coaches from the world-renown Dale Carnegie Program that are designed to enhance leadership skills

Education sessions from partners Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR), Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), and the Tire Industry Association (TIA).

Access to most education programs are included as a benefit to registration. For more information about the SEMA Show, this year’s Education Program, or to register, visit www.semashow.com.

The 2023 SEMA Show, taking place October 31-November 3 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, is the ultimate business gathering for the automotive specialty equipment industry. It is the place to discover new products and trends, make new business contacts, strengthen existing ones, and help professionals take their careers from good to great.

