2023 SEMA Show Kickoff Breakfast Details Revealed

The 2023 SEMA Show, October 31-November 3 in Las Vegas, is gearing up to showcase thousands of the newest automotive performance products from more than 2,200 exhibitors in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Before you hit the Show floor, plan to start your SEMA Show experience with the SEMA Show Kickoff Breakfast on Tuesday, October 31, at the Paradise Event Center in the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. Doors open at 7:00 a.m., and the program begins at 7:30 a.m. PDT. Tickets are available here.

Network with a global automotive community before sitting down with a plated breakfast, entertainment and special presentations. This year’s event will be hosted by emcee and longtime SEMA Show favorite Jarod DeAnda, who is known for his work with Formula Drift, Ford, Harley-Davidson, Hot Wheels, Snap-On, Nitrocross and more.

As part of the Kickoff Breakfast, SEMA will welcome onstage Ant Anstead–the English TV presenter, motor specialist, car builder, designer and artist best known for presenting many automotive TV shows for more than a decade–and Tanner Foust, the American professional racing driver, stunt driver and TV host. Foust is known for his diverse racing portfolio across rally, drift, ice racing, time attack, rallycross and hill climbing. He even secured the win in the Exhibition Class in the 2023 Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, brought to you by Gran Turismo.

At the 2023 Kickoff Breakfast, the pair will recount how they built and engineered Foust’s Pikes Peak-winning car in only 100 days–a process that mirrors what thousands of SEMA members go through to create new innovations and builds for market and the SEMA Show.

“We are so excited to share the passion, process and results that went into building the car that won Pikes Peak, one of the most dangerous races in the world. Under scrutiny, intense deadlines, the risk of failure and many twists and turns, we were able to innovate and overcome, much like SEMA members do to bring a new product to market,” said Anstead to SEMA News. The celebration will continue with the official announcement of the New Product Showcase Awards winners. A total of 18 winners from as many different categories (listed below) will be recognized, alongside a special presentation of the Manufacturer of the Year,the Channel Partner of the Year (finalists below) and an innovation and perseverance award. New Product Showcase Awards winners will also be honored at the annual SEMA Industry Awards Banquet on Thursday, November 2. (Banquet tickets are available online). New Product Showcase Awards runner-ups will be celebrated in the Media Center on Tuesday, October 31, 3:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. PDT. Secure a seat at the industry’s homecoming event, the 2023 SEMA Show Kickoff Breakfast. Tickets are available here. 2023 SEMA Show Kickoff Breakfast Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading. Paradise Event Center in the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Tuesday, October 31

Doors open: 7:00 a.m. PDT

7:00 a.m. PDT Breakfast service begins: 7:15 a.m. PDT

7:15 a.m. PDT Program begins: 7:30 a.m. PDT 2023 SEMA Show Manufacturer of the Year Finalists Dee Zee Inc.

QA1

Turbosmart 2023 SEMA Show Channel Partner of the Year Finalists Meyer Distributing

Motor State Distributing

Summit Racing Equipment 2023 SEMA Show New Product Showcase Awards Categories Exterior Accessory Product

Interior Accessory Product

Engineered New Product*

Performance-Street Product**

Performance-Racing Product

Off-Road/4-Wheel-Drive Product

Street Rod/Custom Car Product

Tools and Equipment Product

Van/Pickup/Sport-Utility Product

Packaging Design

Merchandising Display

Mobile Electronics Product

Powersports Product

Tire and Related Product

Wheel and Related Product

Collision Repair & Refinish

Electric Vehicle Product

Advanced Driver Assistance System Product (ADAS) *Engineered New Product: Products in this category demonstrate innovative engineering development and advanced state-of-the-art technology in their field. **Performance-Street Product: products in this category must make provisions for all required emissions controls. Other emissions-related products should be entered in the Performance-Racing category.