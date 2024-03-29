2023 Photo Annual: Wheelstand Dan

Dan Whetstine lives up to his nickname, “Wheelstand Dan,” as he puts his ProCharged Mustang on the back bumper while racing in the cool conditions of the Brian Olson Memorial PDRA World Finals. The PDRA’s new Super Street division is becoming more and more competitive, forcing racers like Whetstine and his crew chief, Tim Essick, to push the limits. Photographs by Jeff Kline, Jimmy Cantrell, and Darrel Jackson Jr.

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #186, the Photo Annual Issue, in Jan/Feb of 2024.]

Jimmy Cantrell photo

Darrel Jackson Jr. photo

This story was originally published on March 29, 2024.