2023 Photo Annual: Unstoppable

An unfortunate run-in with the wall at the PDRA ProStars race didn’t stop Melanie Salemi and her family-based team from finishing the second half of the season. Brother-in-law Jim Salemi and his G-Force Race Cars team got the Eddie Whelan-owned Camaro back on track looking – and running – as good as new. Photographs by Larry Brown, Tara Bowker, and Jimmy Cantrell

[Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in DI #186, the Photo Annual Issue, in Jan/Feb of 2024.]

Jimmy Cantrell photo

Tara Bowker photo

This story was originally published on May 24, 2024.